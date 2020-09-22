In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 22 September 2020 11:57 am / 0 comments

Here’s some additional info on the Proton X50. The carmaker has released fuel consumption figures for the soon-to-be-launched model, which will be available here with two engines – a 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder engine (1.5 TGDi) and a port-injected version of the turbo triple (1.5T).

Shown on a slide at the City Preview event of the X50 for invited guests, the Proton X50’s claimed fuel consumption figures are 6.4 litres per 100 km (15.6 km/l) for 1.5 TGDi Flagship and 6.5 litres per 100 km (15.4 km/l) for the non-direct-injection 1.5T engine that powers the three other variants – Standard, Executive and Premium.

No mention of the cycle used for the claimed FC, but it should be a combined cycle similar to the X70’s Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) EEV-rated figure of 7.6 litres per 100 km (13.2 km/l). The larger and heavier CKD X70 is powered by a 1.8 litre TGDi engine, so it makes sense that the X50 is more fuel efficient.

The event also saw Proton confirm the power and torque figures we published last week, which is 150 PS/226 Nm for the port-injected 1.5T and 177 PS/255 Nm for the direct-injection 1.5 TGDi Flagship. Both engines send drive to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission also seen in the CKD X70.

We’ve already covered the X50 extensively from the media preview that happened last week, and you can check it out here. Below are the spec-by-spec differences that we know so far. Bear in mind though that the images you see here are of the top Flagship variant – Proton has yet to reveal the other variants in the metal.

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Standard

Gets as standard:

1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder MPI engine

Around 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque

Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode (no paddle shifters)

Four airbags (front and side)

LED headlamps and DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

Quad exhaust pipes

Full carbon fibre-print bodykit

Fabric seats

Rear air con vents

Digital instrument cluster

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Reverse camera

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Executive

Adds on:

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic headlamps

Front fog lamps

Leatherette seats

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Premium

Adds on:

Tyre pressure monitoring system

18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers

Powered driver’s seat

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

360-degree camera

2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship

Adds on:

1.5 litre turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder engine

177 PS and 255 Nm of torque

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Dual-tone exterior (black roof and pillars)

Panoramic sunroof

