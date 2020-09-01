In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2020 9:57 am / 0 comments

The seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to make its debut on September 2, so there’s still enough time to squeeze in one last teaser video before then. Over the past few weeks, the German carmaker has been steadily releasing information about its redesigned flagship sedan, be it in the form of teasers or details about specific aspects.

The latest teaser doesn’t focus on anything specific, but instead gives us a brief look at various parts of the car, both inside and outside. These include the car’s key fob, fancy LED lighting, digital instrument cluster start-up screen, ambient lighting, 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment display and reclining rear seats.

Mercedes-Benz has spoken at great length about the S-Class’ interior, which will certainly not be short of luxuries. Premium materials adorn almost every inch of the cabin, joined by plenty of creature comforts like advanced massaging seats, a rear-seat entertainment system and Energizing seat kinetics functions.

Safety is also another area where the limousine is set to excel, as it is set to be the first car with a frontal airbags for rear-seat passengers. Other new features include Pre-Safe Impulse Side for cars fitted with E-Active Body Control, which raises the ride height in a fraction of a second if it detects an impending side collision, allowing the stronger lower body structure to take the brunt of the impact.

One thing that hasn’t been mentioned officially is powertrains, but reports indicate the Sonderklasse will be equipped with mild hybrid versions of V6 and V8 mills. The former will also be offered as a plug-in hybrid that offers close to 100 km of pure electric range, while two AMG models – the S 63 and S 73 – are said to use uprated versions of the V8.

We’ll get full details of the all-new S-Class really soon, along with a bevy of photos of the model undisguised, so stay tuned. With Mercedes-Benz unleashing its latest and greatest, this will certainly be a cause for concern for BMW and its next-generation 7 Series.