In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 24 August 2020 4:58 pm / 2 comments

More details have surfaced regarding the next-generation W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. According to a Motor Trend report, the entry-level S500 will get the M256 3.0 inline-six petrol engine, while the S580 will be more popular with its M176 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

Both engines will be augmented with the automaker’s EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology, featuring an integrated start/generator between the engine and the purported nine-speed 9G Tronic automaitc transmission. An electric motor will provide an additional 20 horsepower to the powertrain when needed. The automaker’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system will be offered, too.

The S580e is earmarked to be the range-topping, non-AMG model. Here, the M256 3.0 litre straight-six engine is married to a 140-hp electric motor for a total system output of about 500 hp and 700 Nm of torque. A 28 kWh battery will reside beneath the floor (designed so as to not impinge on boot space), potentially offering close to 100 km of pure electric range.

Affalterbach engineers will also lay their hands on the flagship limousine. For now, the S-Class will get two AMG versions – the S63 and an even more potent S73 variant. The S63 is said to get around 600 hp, while the S73 could pack as much as 800 hp. Meanwhile, the V12 engine is reserved only for the Maybach model.

The W223 S-Class is the first Mercedes-Benz model to be underpinned by the MRA2 platform. MRA2 is essentially an evolution of the current MRA architecture that’s used for the W205 C-, W213 E- and W222 S-Class, but improved to offer better interior space and driving dynamics. The new S-Class is said to be offered in standard, long, and extended wheelbases. Either way, both standard and LWB versions will offer more cabin space than before.

Another headlining feature is the rear-wheel-steer system, which offers an increased steering angle of up to 10 degrees. This supposedly cuts the car’s turning circle to 11 metres, comparable to that of an A-Class. A journalist from Motor Trend who sat in the car during a “quick flick” presentation described the car as “stunningly agile,” as though it was a “Mazda MX-5 on an autocross course.”

The S-Class has traditionally been the platform for which Mercedes-Benz showcases its latest and greatest tech advances, and it’s no different this time around. The W223 model will come with optional rear frontal airbag, Pre-Safe Impulse Side (for models with E-Active Body Control and 48-volt active suspension system), and Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Interior Assistant. More features will be revealed closer to the launch date.

Inside, the cabin gets a 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen display, multi-colour ambient lighting system with 250 LEDs, fully reclineable rear seats with new “comfy pillow” headrests and built-in neck warmers, and Mercedes’ Energising seat kinetics function. The last feature will periodically make small adjustments to the seating position to improve passenger posture and comfort. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

