17 August 2020

Last week, we brought you the first proper photos of the interior of the forthcoming W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, set to debut in September. Unbeknownst to us, Mercedes also released a barrage of videos that give us an even better look inside of Stuttgart’s latest flagship. So, here they are in all their glory.

As was already revealed, the next S-Class will boast a step-change in its architecture, sporting a large wraparound wood panel and a floating Tesla-aping 12.8-inch portrait touchscreen. The latter flows neatly into the centre console, while four rectangular air vents sit proudly atop the dashboard. Another pair of slim vertical vents bookend the dash on either side.

The expansive decorative trim is said to be inspired by a ship’s deck, and to that end, customers can specify open-pore wood with real aluminium inlays. The upgraded ambient lighting system consists of a total of 250 LEDs and is now bright enough to be visible even in daylight. It will also respond to the car’s various safety functions, including collision warning, door opening warning and lane departure warning.

Comfort is essential in luxury limousines, and the new S-Class will offer more room in both short- and long-wheelbase configurations. In particular, rear passengers will have more knee room with the seats fully reclined. The seats themselves get a revamp with heated “comfy pillow” headrests (the armrests and door panels are heated, too), radial-fan heating and cooling, and an improved massage function.

Buyers can choose between five configurations at the rear, including reclining seats and the addition of either a folding centre armrest or a “business” centre console. If you spec the two individual pews, the car will come with waterfall-like wood trim between them.

For those at the front, Mercedes claims that the S-Class will have an improved driving position with increased adjustability. To further aid drivers, the Adapt function will adjust the seats and mirrors to suit the height that they have inputted into the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). Speakers built into the headrests optimise the surround sound effect and make for more discernible navigation commands and phone calls.

Mercedes also promises a reduction in noise, vibration and harshness, with the addition of acoustic foam in the body structure – a first for large-scale production for the company. It also says the S-Class will offer a more comfortable ride through a new generation of suspension systems, including the 48-volt E-Active Body Control roll stabilisation.



