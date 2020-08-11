In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2020 4:07 pm / 0 comments

Launched in June this year, the W177 Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic slots in below the more manic A 45 S 4Matic+ and becomes the second 35-badged model of the A-Class family in the local line-up, after the V177 A 35 sedan that arrived last September. We now bring you a full gallery of the mid-range Mercedes-AMG hot hatch for your viewing pleasure.

Currently priced at RM366,785 (on-the-road without insurance) with the government’s SST reduction scheme currently in effect, the hatchback effectively costs RM30,507 more than its sedan equivalent. Compared to the aforementioned A 45, the A 35 hatchback retails at RM76,485 less.

For the money, you get a M260 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharged that puts out 306 PS (302 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. Along with a seven-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission and an AMG Performance 4Matic fully variable all-wheel drive system, the century sprint is dispatched in just 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Other driving related items include AMG Ride Control suspension, 19-inch multi-spoke AMG wheels, while the braking system is made up of four-piston monoblock fixed callipers and 350 mm brake discs up front, and single-piston sliding callipers and 330 mm discs at the rear.

The A 35 hatchback we get is dressed in Edition 1 kit, which adds on an AMG Aerodynamics and Night packages to complement the twin-louvre radiator grille. The AMG Line items are standard too, joined by flics near the front intakes, a new splitter and silver chrome trim on the louvres in the outer air intakes.

Down the sides, you’ll find AMG Line sill panels, while the rear sports a diffuser insert, a raised spoiler and two round tailpipes instead of four as seen on the A 45. Only one colour is available for the A 35 Edition 1 – metallic denim blue – along with decals on the side mirror caps and lower part of the doors in a Tech Gold shade – the colour is also applied to the wheels.

Moving inside, AMG Performance seats come standard with black Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre, with the former being used for the AMG Performance steering wheel as well. As for interior trim, the local-spec car comes with aluminium AMG Design elements in black/silver.

The rest of the equipment includes a dual Widescreen Cockpit (two 10.25-inch widescreen displays), the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface, a head-up display, wireless charging for mobile devices, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, Mercedes me connect services.

Absent items are the AMG Track Pace monitoring feature, and there’s an advanced sound system instead of Burmester setup. On the safety front, there’s Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Active Park Assist and a reverse camera.

To view the complete specifications of the A 35 4Matic, or compare it to the A 45 S and other models, check out CarBase.my.