In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 April 2023 11:06 am / 2 comments

If you’re interested in an electric vehicle (EV), pen the following dates in July into your calendar. The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is going into its second edition, and the event, which takes place on July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre, promises to be even more comprehensive than the inaugural show last year.

Details are set to follow, but you can expect a host of big names to be there, with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Hyundai and BYD set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx. Other exhibitors will include Petronas, JomCharge and Saturn Pro.

The comprehensive electric vehicle showcase in Malaysia will allow you to get up close with the variety of fully electric vehicles on offer from various brands in the country today, go for test drives to experience them first-hand, as well as engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia.

You’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of electric vehicle ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate. As before, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so pen those dates down, and stay tuned for updates in the coming months.