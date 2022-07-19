In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 July 2022 6:04 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicles are an ever-growing genre within the automotive landscape, and if you have even the slightest interest in EVs, the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 is where you will want to be.

To learn about the wide-ranging aspects of electric vehicle ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate, you’ll find out about them at EVx taking place this weekend on July 23 and 24 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

This will be the first comprehensive electric vehicle showcase in Malaysia, where you will have the chance to get up close with the variety of fully electric vehicles on offer from various brands in the country today, go for test drives to experience them first-hand, as well as engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia.

From the financing of EVs (do interest rates differ from those of ICE cars?) to the best means of recharging EVs at home (will you need three-phase, or is single-phase supply enough), aspects such as the different charging rates available and what charging will cost, and how long a battery can be expected to last – all these concerns, the advantages and pitfalls of EV ownership and more will be addressed at EVx.

In addition to vehicles and products on display, EVx will also play host to talks by industry experts and discussion forums with EV owners and more. Brands taking part in EVx include Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports), EV Connection, Exicom, RHB, and more.

Looking to buy an electric vehicle soon? EVx this weekend presents a great opportunity to do so, with gifts for the early birds – the first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag that includes RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions by Blueair, and a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Financing your purchase? You’ll get access to attractive rates from RHB Bank.

Keen to learn more about electric vehicles in Malaysia? Head over to EVx this weekend, which is open to the public and entry is free of charge. Drop by and say hi to the paultan.org editorial team; one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner. See you at the Setia City Convention Centre, July 23 to 24!

Find out more about EVx 2022 here.