Tesla Model Y gets new Quicksilver colour option in Malaysia – RM7,500; palette now includes six colours

Tesla Malaysia has updated the colour options for the Tesla Model Y again, this time adding a new Quicksilver hue. This joins the existing Pearl White Multi-Coat, Deep Blue Metallic, Solid Black, Stealth Grey and Ultra Red, the last two of which were introduced recently.

With the addition of Quicksilver, there are now six colours available for the Model Y. That’s one more than the Model 3, which doesn’t get Quicksilver but otherwise shares the same colours with its SUV stablemate.

While Pearl White Multi-Coat is included with the purchase price, every other colour for the Model Y is a cost option. For the new Quicksilver, it’ll cost you an extra RM7,500, which is the same amount you’ll be paying if you want Stealth Grey.

As for the rest of the colours, Deep Blue Metallic and Solid Black cost RM5,000, while the most expensive hue is Ultra Red at RM11,000. These colours can be ordered with any variant of the Model Y, be it the base Rear-Wheel Drive (RM199,000), Long Range (RM246,000) or Performance (RM288,000).

