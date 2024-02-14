2024 Tesla Model Y updates in Malaysia – privacy glass, full double glazing, HW4, no parcel shelf

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / February 14 2024 11:03 am

A couple of weeks ago, we got a hold of the keys (or rather, the card) to the Tesla Model Y Performance, the first time we’ve seen the electric SUV in the final form that Malaysian customers will get. During our time with it, we noticed several details that were not present on either the launch cars or the Standard Range model we briefly drove.

The most noticeable change was the addition of privacy glass, the rear side windows and windscreen being considerably darker than the rest of the windows. This seems to be linked to an unfortunate change for 2024 – the deletion of the rear parcel shelf, which would otherwise hide your belongings from prying eyes.

This is a strange omission, as the parcel shelf was only added to Model Y production last year. Tesla’s rationale is that with the privacy glass, the rear windscreen is dark enough that passers by will not be able to see what’s in the boot without actually peering through the glass.

Double-glazed rear side windows were first seen on the Model 3 Highland

Also related to the glass is the inclusion of full double glazing for the side windows, not just for the front; this was first introduced on the Model 3 “Highland” facelift last year and makes for less wind noise. Last but not least, the Model Y we drove sported the latest “Hardware 4” cameras for the Autopilot semi-autonomous driving feature.

These can be picked out through the slightly larger camera modules on the front fenders and the tailgate, along with the distinctive red-tinted lenses. These provide higher-resolution imagery visible on the surround view monitor as well as a more true-to-life white balance, with less of the yellow tint seen on the 2023 cars. Unfortunately, the hardware change has also apparently resulted in the halving of RAM to 8 GB and storage to 128 GB, presumably to save costs.

We should point out that the car we drove lack the updates introduced in China in October, which added some of the detail interior changes of the Model 3 Highland. These include visible, customisable ambient lighting and fabric instead of wood decor.

The 2024 Model Y gets the latest Hardware 4 cameras but lacks a rear parcel shelf

The updates tide the Model Y over for a fourth consecutive year without any major changes. It was widely anticipated that the SUV will be getting a facelift for 2024 – codenamed Project Juniper – following in the footsteps of the Model 3’s Project Highland revamp, but Tesla has already instructed dealers to communicate to customers that there will be no such refresh this year.

Otherwise, the Model Y Performance is the same as before, capable of getting from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, hitting a top speed of 250 km/h and achieving a range of 514 km on the WLTP cycle. Performance-specific upgrades include 21-inch “Überturbine” wheels, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, bigger brakes and lowered suspension. It’s priced at RM289,700 excluding on-the-road registration fees, RM89,000 more than the base Standard Range.

If you ordered the Model Y, you’ll have to wait a bit more to get your hands on your new car. Deliveries are only due to start in April, having been delayed from the Q1 timeline provided at the launch.

