2023 Tesla Model Y SR RWD quick review – Malaysia gets improved suspension, base RM199k model a steal

In Car Reviews, Cars, Tesla Motors, Video Reviews, Videos / By Anthony Lim / 10 August 2023 7:47 pm / 0 comments

The Tesla Model Y made its Malaysian debut last month, and since then, there has been no shortage of interest in the all-electric SUV, with droves of people going to the display at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (and at EVx 2023) to check the EV out. Gauging from that seen on social media posts, there have also been plenty of bookings for the car, of which first deliveries are set to begin here early next year.

To recap, the Tesla Model Y is available here in three specification forms, these being a base Standard Range RWD, which goes for RM199,000; a mid-spec Long Range AWD, priced at RM246,000; and a range-topping Performance AWD, which retails for RM288,000.

The SR RWD, which forms the basis of our review, features a single rear motor, which gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 217 km/h. An LFP battery offers the RWD a maximum range of 455 km (WLTP cycle). As standard, it comes with 19-inch Gemini rims, but 20-inch Induction wheels are available as a RM10,000 option.

Inside, it – like the other two variants – feature black vegan leather upholstery (which is upgradable to black and white for RM5,000), a panoramic glass roof with UV and infrared protection, a 15-inch central touchscreen display, a dual wireless charger and four USB Type-C ports. Other standard fit items include a 13-speaker premium audio system with a subwoofer and two amplifiers and power-adjustable front seats.

Our man Hafriz Shah had a quick go with the Tesla Model Y SR RWD in Malaysia, and you’ll find that he has quite a bit to say about the car, from noting that the suspension is softer and more comfortable than earlier Model Ys, to the performance of the basic AutoPilot (standard with base car), which he says is already good enough for full L2 and better than many other offerings.

He also says that the glass roof is pretty usable without additional tint or aftermarket sunshade, and the anorak also notes that the current Model Y has a rear parcel shelf, something not found on older versions. But let’s not spoil all the fun – watch the video to find out what he thinks about the Tesla Model Y.

GALLERY: 2023 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.