EVx 2023: 2023 Tesla Model Y – Standard Range RWD and Long Range AWD on display at SCCC, July 22-23

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 22 July 2023 10:39 am / 0 comments

Earlier this week, Tesla made its official debut in Malaysia with the introduction of its first vehicle for our market, the Tesla Model Y. The mid-sized SUV goes on sale here in the three specification forms, led by the Model T Standard Range RWD, which is priced at RM199,000.

The base variant has a single rear motor, which gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 217 km/h. An LFP battery offers the RWD a maximum range of 430 km (WLTP cycle). As standard, it comes with 19-inch Gemini rims, but 20-inch Induction wheels are available as a RM10,000 option.

The mid spec version is the Model Y Long Range AWD, which goes for RM246,000. The variant has an extra motor on the front axle and uses an NMC type battery, which provides the car with up to 533 km of travel range. It’s faster to the century mark at 5.0 seconds, but top speed is identical to the RWD at 217 km/h. Acceleration Boost, which drops the century sprint time to 4.5 seconds, is available for purchase in the app after you get the car.

The range-topping version is the Model Y Performance AWD, which is priced at RM288,000. It also uses an NMC type battery but sacrifices some range (up to 514 km, WLTP) for better performance, in this case a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed. The Performance gets 21-inch Uberturbine wheels, performance brakes, a carbon fibre spoiler, aluminium alloy pedals and a lowered suspension, among other things.

Interior-wise, all three variants get black vegan leather upholstery (upgradable to black and white for RM5,000), a panoramic glass roof with UV and infrared protection, a 15-inch central touchscreen display, a dual wireless charger and four USB Type-C ports. Other standard fit items include a 13-speaker premium audio system with a subwoofer and two amplifiers and power-adjustable front seats.

The prices of the Model Y variants above are before options, which range from RM5,000 for exterior colours to RM32,000 for the ‘Full Self Driving’ function.

Tesla Malaysia will be showing the Model Y at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which takes place today and tomorrow (July 22-23) at the Setia City Convention Centre. Both the Standard Range RWD and Long Range AWD are on display at the event, so if you want to see what the car is all about in the metal, head on over to EVx. Admission is free.

