2024 Tesla Model Y gets updated for Malaysia – HW4, full double glazing, privacy glass, no tonneau cover

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / March 12 2024 1:57 pm

Tesla Malaysia has begun deliveries of the Tesla Model Y, with the first 70 or so customers picking up their cars from the company’s HQ in Cyberjaya today.

Notably, all the Malaysian cars across the three variants – Standard RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance AWD – feature updates, as seen on the Performance example we tested recently. It is said the additions are the reason for the shift in the delivery schedule, which was supposed to be at the start of the year.

As highlighted previously, the Malaysian vehicles feature the latest “Hardware 4” cameras for the Autopilot semi-autonomous driving feature, discernible from the slightly larger camera modules on the front fenders.

Also finding their way on are full double glazing for the side windows. First introduced on the Model 3 “Highland” facelift last year, the inclusion of acoustic glass makes for less wind noise. Additionally, the rear side windows and rear windscreen are now of the privacy glass variety.

The last sees the deletion of the rear parcel shelf (or tonneau cover), which prevents prying eyes from viewing what’s in your boot. Tesla’s rationale is that with the inclusion of privacy glass, the rear windscreen is now dark enough that passers by will not be able to see what’s in the boot without actually peering through the glass, hence there being no need to have it any longer.

As also highlighted previously, another change for the Malaysian cars is with exterior colours, with two shades replacing the ones offered when the car was launched. The Red multi-coat has been replaced by Ultra Red, and existing customers who have ordered their Y with the previous red will get the Ultra Red at no additional cost. The other new shade is Stealth Grey, which replaces Midnight Silver Metallic.

Otherwise, the Model Y remains mechanically the same as before. The Standard RWD (RM199,000) features a single rear motor, which gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 217 km/h. An LFP battery offers the RWD a maximum range of 455 km (WLTP cycle).

The mid -spec Long Range AWD (RM246,000) has an extra motor on the front axle and uses an NMC type battery, which provides the car with up to 533 km of travel range. It’s faster to the century mark at 5.0 seconds, but top speed is identical to the RWD at 217 km/h.

The range-topping Performance AWD (RM288,000) also uses an NMC type battery but sacrifices some range (up to 514 km, WLTP) for better performance, in this case a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed. Performance-specific upgrades include 21-inch Überturbine wheels, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, bigger brakes and lowered suspension.

GALLERY: 2024 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD

