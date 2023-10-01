Tesla Model Y gets minor updates in China – interior ambient lighting, 5.9s 0-100 and black wheels for RWD

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / October 1 2023 3:00 pm

Some interesting news especially for those who have placed bookings for the Tesla Model Y in Malaysia. The Tesla Model Y has received a minor update in China.

It’s not quite a big upgrade like what the Tesla Model 3 got with the ‘Highland’ facelift, which will only happen when it eventually is facelifted under the ‘Juniper’ codename.

Here are the changes for the October 2023 Model Y refresh:

New ambient lighting – the trim panels on the dashboard now get a strip of ambient lighting integrated into it. The colour of the lighting can be changed. It’s not the same as the Model 3, which has its ambient lighting strip integrated into the top of the dashboard, but nevertheless it should help with giving the Model Y interior abit of a more upmarket feel.

Black wheels for the 19 Gemini wheels – these are the standard wheels for the RWD and LR specs in Malaysia. They were previously in silver but now black.

RWD model gets 5.9s 0-100km/h acceleration time – this was previously 6.9 seconds, so a 1 second acceleration boost is significantly faster. Just to give you an idea, the LR model’s paid acceleration boost feature only drops the acceleration time by 0.6 seconds, so 1 second is fast.

Now the most important question is will our Malaysian market Tesla Model Y receive these upgrades by the time they’re delivered in 2024? Stay tuned for updates.

