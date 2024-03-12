Tesla Model Y – first deliveries begin in Malaysia

Tesla Model Y – first deliveries begin in Malaysia

Having been delayed from the Q1 timeline provided at its launch, Malaysian deliveries of the Tesla Model Y has finally begun, with the first 70 or so customers picking up their cars from the Tesla Malaysia HQ in Cyberjaya today. Customers of the initial batch of vehicles are set to continue receiving their vehicles across the coming month.

The first batch of Model Y units contain all three available variants, these being the Standard RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance AWD. As highlighted previously, all contain updates, with this being the reason for the shift in the delivery schedule from earlier this year.

To recap, the base variant (RM199,000) has a single rear motor, which gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 217 km/h. An LFP battery offers the RWD a maximum range of 455 km (WLTP cycle).

The mid spec Long Range AWD (RM246,000) has an extra motor on the front axle and uses an NMC type battery, which provides the car with up to 533 km of travel range. It’s faster to the century mark at 5.0 seconds, but top speed is identical to the RWD at 217 km/h.

The range-topping Performance AWD (RM288,000) also uses an NMC type battery but sacrifices some range (up to 514 km, WLTP) for better performance, in this case a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed. Performance-specific upgrades include 21-inch Überturbine wheels, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, bigger brakes and lowered suspension.

An update on delivery timelines, now that the first cars are being sent out to customers. Those who ordered a car in January can expect to get their ride sometime in Q2, and the same goes for those who book a Model Y now.

Comments

  • Worst ever Tesla Service - user comment on Mar 12, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    Nice car. Lousy malaysia Tesla team. Poor and lousy service.

  • jeoy fleezo on Mar 12, 2024 at 2:56 pm

    Worst tesla customer service. some who ordered their car later has received car. those who bought even when during launch in 2023 has not even received any update.

