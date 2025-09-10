Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe launched in Malaysia – 3.0L inline-six turbo, 449 PS, 4.2s, RM723k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Danny Tan / September 10 2025 2:19 pm

EV here, SUV there. Here’s something to remind us of why we liked cars in the first place – a sexy coupe with a big engine under its long hood. Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe, the Affalterbach-tuned range-topper of the C236 CLE Coupe, which first surfaced here as a ‘300’ in May 2024.

Before we talk about the CLE 53, here’s a recap for those who might be unfamiliar with the model name. The CLE debut in 2023 as a replacement for the C-Class and E-Class two-door models. No more distinct C-Class Coupe/Cabriolet and E-Class Coupe/Cabriolet – CLE is the unified model adopting the larger car’s ‘E’ name. “The best of two worlds: the agility and sportiness of the C-Class with the space and status of the E-Class,” Mercedes says.

Size wise, the CLE is 164 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 23 mm taller than the C205 C-Class Coupe, with a 25 mm longer wheelbase. Mercedes says that CLE rear passengers get 10 mm more headroom, 19 mm more shoulder/elbow room and 72 mm more knee room. Its boot is also 60 litres bigger. Versus the E-Class Coupe, the CLE is 15 mm longer, the same width, 2 mm lower and 8 mm shorter in wheelbase.

The CLE 53 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine producing 449 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm. This six-pot is an upgraded version of the M256 engine, now designated as the M256M (should’ve bought the number plate!). Upgrades include optimised combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings and optimised injection.

Also on are a new exhaust gas turbocharger and an additional electric compressor (for double forced induction) that offers a sizeable increase in boost pressure (up 0.4 bar to 1.5 bar). With this, peak torque is 600 Nm in overboost mode for up to 12 seconds, or a regular 560 Nm from 2,200 to 5,000 rpm. The electric turbo and compressor also provide better response in medium speed ranges, Mercedes says.

There are gains on the efficiency end too, thanks to a second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) built into the bell housing of the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission. Part of a mild-hybrid 48-volt electrical system, the ISG provides short boosts of 23 PS/205 Nm, recuperation, load point shifting, cruising and smoother start-stop operation.

With the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in control, the CLE 53 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds on its way to a capped top speed of 250 km/h, or 270 km/h when optioned with the AMG Driver’s Package. Just for context, the CLE 300’s 2.0L turbo-four has 259 PS/400 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Power is nothing without control, a tyre company once preached, and AWD aside, there’s plenty of good hardware in this department. The brakes consist of perforated and internally ventilated discs – 370 mm units with four-piston fixed calipers in front, and 360 mm with single-piston floating calipers at the back.

The CLE 53 sits on AMG Ride Control suspension with steel springs and adaptive adjustable dampers, which have three modes – Comfort, Sport and Sport+. There’s also three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering (max angle of 2.5 degrees) as well as rear-wheel steering, the latter capable of operating at a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees.

There’s also the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with a ‘RACE’ driving programme with Drift Mode. The active engine mounts offer the situational spread between comfortable and sporty connection of the engine to the body, AMG says.

You’d expect an AMG model to look wide and aggressive compared to the standard car, and the CLE 53 delivers. The more aggressive front apron with larger air inlets combine with flared front and rear fenders for a muscular appearance, matched by 20-inch AMG Y-spoke alloys (up from the 19-inch default) and red-painted brake callipers.

The front track is wider by 58 mm, while it’s 75 mm broader at the rear. By the way, the eye-catching display car is in matte blue, officially called Manufaktur Spectral Blue magno. Packages ticked by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia include Digital Light with projection function, AMG Exterior Night Package (high-gloss black), AMG Night Package II (dark chrome) and the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I.

It’s not standard, but if you want the most aggressive look for the CLE 53, an AMG Optics package adds on flics on the front and rear aprons, a more pronounced spoiler lip on the boot lid and a diffuser board between the circular tailpipe trims. Inside, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) that powers the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch portrait central touchscreen comes with AMG-specific functions and displays.

Other kit highlights include a panoramic glass roof with electric roller sunblind and comfort opening, ambient lighting with logo projection, AMG Performance seats in Artico man-made leather/Microcut microfibre, red seatbelts (with feeders), head-up display, AMG Track Pace (telemetry data) and a Burmester 3D surround sound system.

The price of admission is RM722,888 on-the-road without insurance. The factory warranty is for four years, unlimited mileage. Seduced yet?

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe in Malaysia

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic+ Coupe, official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.