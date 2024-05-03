2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE300 4Matic Coupé in Malaysia – 259 PS/400 Nm MHEV, rear-wheel steer; RM519k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / May 3 2024 2:18 pm

Previewed in Malaysia early last month, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has announced pricing for the CLE 300 4Matic Coupé, which is RM518,888 on-the-road without insurance, or slightly lower than its estimated price as previously announced.

The CLE 300 4Matic Coupé designation means a fixed roof body that gets the M256 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 259 PS at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm from 2,000 rpm to 3,200 rpm, along with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid ISG system that contributes 23 PS and 205 Nm, sending drive to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmmission.

Thus equipped, the four-seater coupé achieves 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. For exterior, the CLE 300 4Matic Coupé gets the AMG Line kit with the Night Package, bringing gloss black trim for the side mirror housings, beltline trim strips and side window surrounds.

Wheels are 19-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy units shod in run-flat tyres, and the chassis also gets rear-wheel steer that gets up to 2.5 degrees of rear wheel steering angle to aid both agility and stability.

Inside, the cabin of the CLE 300 4Matic Coupé features a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen display for MBUX infotainment system, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The AMG Line trim continues inside, where the cabin of the CLE 300 4Matic Coupé gets leather upholstery, black roof lining, AMG floor mats, power-adjustable, climatised front seats with memory function, centre console in a mixed fabric-look finish with metal effect, Artico synthetic leather upholstery for the instrument panel and beltlines, a Nappa leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, a head-up display and ambient lighting.

Front seat occupants get a wireless device charger, while the MBUX suite gets Navigation Premium, Interior Assistant, AR navigation, Remote Services Advanced, audio personalisation, along with pre-installation for live traffic information and MBUX Entertainment Plus.

Audio comes courtesy of a 17-speaker Burmester 3D Surround Sound system, while further convenience equipment includes Keyless Go, Hands-Free Access, the mirror package with folding exterior mirrors and self-dimming driver’s exterior mirror and interior mirror, the Stowage Space Package, Thermatic climate control, a pull-out sun visor and the bootlid convenience closing feature.

For driver assistance and active safety systems, the CLE 300 4Matic Coupé gets the Driving Assistance Package Plus with Active Distance Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, evasive manoeuvre support, pedestrian protection, the parking package with Memory Parking Assist, Active Parking Assist, 360-degree camera, Pre-safe Impulse with side, rear side and centre airbags, emergency call system, anti-theft alarm and interior monitoring.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4Matic Coupé is on sale in Malaysia, priced at RM518,888 on-the-road without insurance, and as with all new Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles sold through Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, comes with a four-year warranty.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4Matic Coupé previewed in Malaysia

