2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / by /

The seventh-generation BMW M5, codenamed G90, is by far and away the most controversial – and considering the history of the hotted-up 5 Series, that is saying something. It’s the first to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which not only adds significant complexity but also a heaping amount of mass.

Sure, the power and performance figures make for some stunning reading. The S68 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged V8, allied to an electric motor integrated in the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, makes a sum total of 727 PS and a whopping 1,000 Nm of torque.

With M xDrive all-wheel drive, this behemoth flings itself to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and, thanks to the M Driver’s Package that’s standard in Malaysia, hits a top speed of 305 km/h. Paradoxically, it also can drive in fully electric mode for up to 69 km on the WLTP cycle.

But the G90 also now weighs half a tonne more than the outgoing F90, tipping the scales at a scarcely believable 2,510 kg. To give you a sense of perspective, the M5 is now closer to the 3,500 kg weight limit of a Class D driver’s licence than it is to the original E28 M5’s featherweight 1,430 kg.

It’s the experience behind the wheel that matters most of all, however, so despite everything pushing against it, can the new M5 – which, by the way, now costs a staggering RM1,188,800 – still deliver the prerequisite thrills? Yours truly finds out on the roads in Munich, as you can watch in the video review above.

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?


GALLERY: G90 BMW M5 in Malaysia
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?
2025 BMW M5 review – G90, RM1.2 million, PHEV, 727 PS/1,000 Nm, nearly 2.5 tonnes but can it still thrill?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

BMW M135i 2025
BMW M2 Coupe 2025
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025
BMW 3 Series 2025
BMW 3 Series M 2025
BMW M3 2025
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2025
BMW M4 Coupe 2025
BMW i4 2025
BMW i4 M50 2025
BMW 5 Series 2025
BMW i5 2025
BMW M5 2025
BMW 6 Series GT 2025
BMW 7 Series 2025
BMW i7 2025
BMW 8 Series M Coupe 2025
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2025
BMW X1 2025
BMW iX1 2025
BMW iX2 2025
BMW X3 2025
BMW iX3 2025
BMW X4 2025
BMW iX 2025
BMW iX M60 2025
BMW X5 2025
BMW X6 2025
BMW X7 2025
BMW Z4 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

BMW 218I
BMW 330I
BMW X1
BMW 330I
BMW 320I
BMW X4
BMW X1
BMW 530E
BMW X1

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  • DonkeyKong on Sep 11, 2025 at 12:08 pm

    The ultimate M5 will always be the E39. Those that came after the E60 M5 are larger, heavier, more complex, more indirect, etc. compared to the driving purist centric objectives of earlier M5s.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 