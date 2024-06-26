G90 BMW M5 debuts as a PHEV with 4.4L V8 – 727 PS, 1,000 Nm, up to 69 km EV range, 0-100 km/h in 3.5s

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / June 26 2024 11:54 am

The sixth-generation (F90) BMW M5 marked a radical change for the hallowed nameplate when it adopted all-wheel drive. Now, the German carmaker is taking things a step further with the seventh-generation (G90) M5 by transforming the quintessential sports sedan into a plug-in hybrid.

For the first time in its history, the all-new M5 now features an electrified powertrain, one that BMW refers to as an M Hybrid system – also used for the XM. The headline figures are 727 PS (717 hp or 535 kW), 1,000 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds, a 0-200 km/h time of 10.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, the last of which can be raised to 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

A more distressing statistic is the M5’s weight which is now in the region of 2.5 tonnes, or about 500 kg more than the previous F90 M5. The plug-in hybrid system responsible for all this performance is undoubtedly also responsible for the heft, so let’s talk about it before drawing up comparisons.

At the heart of the G90 M5 is a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that puts out 600 PS (591 hp or 441 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm from 1,800 to 5,600 rpm. The V8 is mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic as well as an M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The latter features a central transfer case with a multi-plate clutch to allow for fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles, enabling drivers to put the car in rear-wheel drive if they fancy a bit of drifting. There’s also an Active M Differential at the back to shuffle power between the left and right rear wheels.

As for the transmission, it gets an integrated electric motor rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm that contributes to the total system output. An underfloor lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 22.1 kWh (18.6 kWh net) powers the electric motor, which provides between 67 and 69 km of range and can be charged via a max AC input of 7.4 kW (a full charge takes three hours and 15 minutes). In electric-only mode, the top speed is 140 km/h and you get to enjoy the IconicSounds Electric drive sound.

While the new G90 has a lot more power than its predecessor, it isn’t actually quicker than the F90 it replaces. The previous, non-PHEV F90 M5 takes 3.4 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while its Competition variant needs just 3.3 seconds. The top speed with or without the M Driver’s Package is also identical. Even so, it’s admirable that the new M5’s performance is in the ballpark of its predecessor despite all the PHEV components it has to lug around.

Other aspects of the powertrains include a sports exhaust system with electronically controlled and continuously adjustable flaps that emit the engine note through quad tailpipes that measure 100 mm in diameter each. There is also a beefy cooling system, hydraulic engine mounts, adaptive M suspension, M-specific Servotronic variable steering, Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) and M-specific bracing elements.

The standard brakes are M Compound with 410-mm discs and six-piston fixed calipers at the front, while the rear gets 398-mm discs and single-piston floating calipers. Customers can opt for a red or black finish for the calipers instead of the default blue, or pay more to get M Carbon ceramic brakes.

The upgrade adds 420-mm perforated discs at the front and calipers painted in gold, with other benefits being 25 kg of weight savings as well as even stronger braking power with better fade resistance. New M light-alloy wheels are also fitted to M5, with 20-inch units at the front and 21-inch ones at the rear.

BMW also touts Launch Control and Boost Control functions, the latter enabling extremely rapid bursts of speed when travelling at between 30 and 150 km/h. This is engaged by pulling on the left-hand shift paddle for more than one second, which puts the powertrain and chassis systems into their sportiest setting.

Drivers will have five operating modes to choose from, including Hybrid, Electric, eControl, Dynamic and Dynamic Plus. There are also M Dynamic Mode and DSC off mode buttons on the centre console that allows for more wheel slip. For enhanced dynamics, the M5 sports updated DSC, ABS, CBC (Cornering Brake Control) and ADB-X (Automatic Differential Brake) systems.

In terms of design, the M5 looks properly aggressive with flared wheel arches and side skirts that increase the width by 75 mm at the front and 48 mm at the rear. The front apron is similar to the regular G60 5 Series with a partially closed-off kidney grille, although it is finished in high-gloss black and the M-typical double-car bears the M5 badge.

Further down, the large air intakes are split in the middle by a central partition, which BMW says “brings a new racing-car-inspired design cue to the M-specific front end,” referencing its M Hybrid V8 race car.

Elsewhere, an M Carbon roof can be optioned to reduce the car’s centre of gravity and there’s an embossed M5 logo near the rearmost pillar. Moving to the rear, you’ll find a rear spoiler and two-section diffuser, the latter said to reflect what is seen in the front apron and accompanied by tailpipes in Black Chrome.

Inside, the new M5 keeps the to regular 5 Series’ dashboard layout, although the interior gets dressed up in plenty of M goodies, including a leather steering wheel with a red centre marker and dedicated M buttons for personalised drive modes. In cars specified with the optional M Drive Professional, the left-hand paddle shift is marked ‘Boost’.

The Curved Display with its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central touchscreen also gets M-specific touches, as does the expansive Interaction Bar ambient lighting system and head-up display. Other available features are a panoramic glass sunroof and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. As usual, customers can personalise their purchase with a variety of exterior finishes and interior upholsteries, along with a selection of M Performance Parts.

Following its online debut, the G90 M5 will celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July this year. Production of the sports sedan will begin in the same month at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, with the worldwide market launch commencing in November 2024. A Touring version will also be introduced later this year. What are your thoughts on the new M5? Is it better now with a PHEV system? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

