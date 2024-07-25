2024 BMW M5 G90 gets M Performance Parts – carbon fibre bodykit, matte black decals for 727 PS PHEV

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / July 25 2024 10:53 am

The new G90 BMW M5 is as potent as it is controversial, equipped with a ferocious new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. Its menacing styling certainly reflects that, but doubtless for some of you, even that isn’t extroverted enough.

Enter BMW’s own M Performance Parts catalogue, offering buyers some look-faster parts that take the M5’s slightly overwrought design to new heights. The bodykit, made entirely from carbon fibre, includes a two-piece front splitter that emphasises the split lower air intake, plus side skirt extensions and a larger rear diffuser that reaches the outer corners of the bumper. A more aggressive boot lid lip spoiler is also available.

Also part of the catalogue are titanium and carbon fibre exhaust finishers with embossed M5 logos, an aramid aerial cover to match the carbon fibre roof, a carbon fibre fuel cap with brushed aluminium M Performance badges, and even M-badged valve caps. As usual, you can finish off the look with M Performance side decals, which feature a matte finish and can withstand commercial car washes. The usual M Performance alloy wheels, conspicuously missing here, will be offered starting next year.

On the inside, you can dress the M5 with M Performance-branded floor mats, while additional wheels and tyres can be stored in M Performance tyre bags. A key case made from fine-grain Nappa leather completes the catalogue, which will be offered together with the M5 from launch.

The G90 M5 marks a radical departure from the storied bloodline of Munich’s benchmark executive express. It maintains a 600 PS/750 Nm 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 but adds a 197 PS/280 Nm electric motor to the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Despite sending a dizzying 727 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque to all four wheels, the new car is two tenths of a second slower to 100 km/h than the outgoing F90 M5 Competition, taking 3.5 seconds. That’s because the G90 is a whopping circa-500 kg heavier, equipped with a 22.1 kWh battery that delivers up to 69 km of all-electric range.

