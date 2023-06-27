G90 BMW M5 already in development – next-gen to have hybrid powertrain, includes G99 M5 Touring

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 June 2023 10:12 am / 0 comments

The next-generation BMW M5 will be available as both sedan and station wagon versions, and the German marque has revealed that the M5 Touring will be making its return next year. This will join the M3 Touring as the second station wagon model in the current BMW M line-up, and the third M5 Touring after previous models which emerged in 1992 as the E34, and in 2007 as the E61 which was made alongside the E60.

Both sedan and Touring versions of the upcoming M5 will be partially electrified, says BMW M head of development Dirk Häcker. This powertrain is understood to be a twin-turbocharged, 4.4 litre V8 petrol engine paired with a rear-axle electric motor, according to Autocar, and the magazine says this powertrain will deliver a total of 790 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

The magazine reports that early M5 prototypes have used a lithium-ion battery that is similar in capacity to the 12.0 kWh unit found in the G30-generation 545e plug-in hybrid. Autocar also suggests that the upcoming 530e and 550e PHEV variants could receive a larger, 19.4 kWh battery pack, suggesting that the G90 M5 and G99 M5 Touring could also benefit from larger battery packs.

Driveline for the upcoming M5 is understood to be an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system, while its chassis will be heavily revised to highlight its performance focus; this will also bring wider front and rear track widths, according to Autocar.

The all-electric i5 that was launched with the latest 5 Series will not spawn a zero-emissions M5, however, though the marque’s M division has had a hand in the electric sedan with the i5 M60, albeit one that won’t quite reach the heights of an M5. The i5 M60 produces 601 hp and 820 Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 230 km/h.

The first batch of G90 sedan and G99 station wagon M5 prototypes will commence in the coming days, says BMW. These will take to urban and country roads around Munich as well as around the BMW M headquarters in Garching, while drive and suspension systems testing will be carried out at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

