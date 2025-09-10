Chery O5 launched in Malaysia – Omoda 5 facelift, DCT, multilink, 10-yr/1 mil km warranty promo, RM117k

In Cars, Chery, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / September 10 2025 6:57 pm

The facelifted Chery Omoda 5 is turning out to be a car with several names. Originally introduced in Russia as the Omoda C5, the refreshed SUV has been renamed the Chery C5 in Australia and Indonesia to distance it from the standalone Omoda brand. Chery Malaysia evidently wants to retain some of that association, however, because it has just launched the car as the Chery O5.

Just one high-spec model is being offered this time around, priced at RM116,800 on-the-road without insurance – RM2,000 less than the outgoing equivalent H variant. Included in the list price is a seven-year/150,000 km warranty and five years of free labour servicing, plus unlimited 24/7 roadside assistance as part of the Chery Insurance Programme.

Early-bird buyers will also benefit from a launch package consisting of a three-year free service package (including parts, worth RM4,000), a ten-year/1,000,000 km powertrain warranty (worth RM2,000) and monthly instalments starting from RM990 via Maybank hire purchase.

The big news with the facelift concerns the mechanicals. The 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine remains, of course, continuing to push out 156 PS and 230 Nm of torque. It’s the transmission that has been changed – the old CVT has been swapped out for a six-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Even more consequential is that the much-maligned torsion beam rear suspension has been jettisoned in favour of a multilink setup.

Beyond the oily bits, the updates are relatively mild. Despite the name change, the O5 retains traces of its old nomenclature through the new “Omoda” badging on a black strip. This joins the updated inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights that together provide some familial resemblance to the electric Omoda E5.

Below this, the bumper has been significantly re-profiled, forming an X shape together with the revised grille – the latter ditching the current chrome-studded design for body-coloured squares, just like the Omoda C9. There’s also a new design for the black 18-inch wheels, along with the ditching of the original model’s divisive red highlights on the bumpers, door mirrors, rocker panels, tailgate spoiler and wheels – these have now been refinished in black.

The rest of the design remains unchanged – same full-width taillights, large tailgate spoiler and twin (fake) tailpipes. So is the interior with its full-width air vent design, widescreen display panel with twin 10.25-inch screens, touch-based air-con controls, stubby gear selector and bucket-style seats with integrated headrests with beige piping.

Standard kit includes auto LED headlights, LED front and rear fog lights, keyless entry with remote engine start, an acoustic glass windscreen and side windows, auto wipers, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a sunroof, six-way driver and four-way passenger power-adjustable seats with ventilation, faux leather upholstery, cooled front armrest storage, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-colour vanity mirror illumination and a hands-free powered tailgate.

In terms of tech, you get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and a 360-degree camera system with a transparency function. Safety-wise, the O5 continues to come with six airbags, stability control and a full complement of driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, speed limit assist, a front departure alert and high beam assist.

