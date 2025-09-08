Chery O5 launching on Sept 10 – new name for Omoda 5 facelift, DCT replaces CVT, multi-link rear suspension

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Danny Tan / September 8 2025 7:38 pm

The Chery O5, which is a new name for the Omoda 5 facelift, will be launching in Malaysia on September 10. We know this from the company’s countdown post on social media – earlier today, Chery Malaysia posted up the ‘2 Days’ image you see above, showing the O5’s new wheels.

“We’re 2 Days away! The countdown is on, and the streets are about to change. The New Chery O5 is almost here, ready to set trends, turn heads, and redefine what it means to make an entrance,” the caption reads.

Another post announces a launch roadshow for the O5, which will be held at the busiest junction in Malaysia – in front of Lot 10, facing KL’s version of the Shibuya scramble crossing. This comes after Chery Malaysia released a first teaser cum registration of interest for the O5 last week.

The facelifted Omoda 5 first surfaced in Russia last year, and we detailed the refreshed B-SUV from Indonesia – where it’s known as the Chery C5 – in July. Like these two markets, our O5 will wear Omoda branding although it’s being sold by Chery Malaysia and not the Omoda | Jaecoo arm.

The original Omoda 5’s front end was a love-or-hate affair thanks to that wide, studded grille; while it still covers a huge area on the facelift, the shiny studs are gone and the new grille is made up of body-coloured squares. It’s a more subtle look, and the pre-facelift’s red highlights around the body and wheels (new design, fully black) have also been deleted. It looks more mature and handsome now, don’t you think?

The Indonesian-spec car retains the familiar 1.5-litre turbo-four engine (156 hp and 230 Nm), but the CVT with nine virtual ratios has been dropped in favour of a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Also, the original torsion beam rear suspension has been replaced by a multi-link set-up.

The Chery’s interior is still clean and modern, and kit count was never a problem, so we can expect more of the same there, including twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, dual-zone auto air-con, an eight-speaker Sony audio system and a wireless charger. On the safety front, expect the usual six airbags, Level 2 ADAS driver assist features and a ‘540-degree’ camera system.

The list price for the pre-facelift Omoda 5 was RM108,800 for the C variant and RM118,800 for the H, before discounting came into play. You’d think that with increased competition (the heavily facelifted and enhanced Proton X50 is priced from RM85,800 to RM109,300), Chery Malaysia will give the O5 lower RRPs, but there’s also limited room to manoeuvre, as the smaller Tiggo Cross occupies the RM88,800 to RM99,800 bracket.

Stay tuned for our launch report. For now, what do you think of the Chery O5’s new look and features?

GALLERY: Chery C5 at GIIAS 2025

