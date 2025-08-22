2025 Xpeng G6 facelift launched in Thailand – from RM175k; new Performance AWD; up to 525 km WLTP

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / August 22 2025 12:20 pm

After Indonesia, Thailand is next to welcome the facelifted Xpeng G6, which gets a revised variant line-up. The Long Range takes over from the now-removed Standard Range as the entry-level option, priced at 1.349 million baht (about RM175k). It is joined by the new Performance AWD that retails for 1.489 million baht (RM193k).

Both feature an 80.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that can be fast charged via a DC input of 451 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) achieved in just 12 minutes. There’s also AC charging capped at 11 kW, which sees a 5-100% in 9.2 hours, and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system. Range figures are 525 km WLTP for the base and 510 km for the top-spec Performance AWD.

The Long Range features a rear electric motor rated at 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and top speed of 202 km/h. As for the Performance AWD, it gains another electric motor at the front for a total system output of 487 PS (480 hp or 358 kW) and 660 Nm, which reduces the century sprint time to 4.13 seconds but with the same top speed.

As far as visual changes go, the Xpeng logo has been moved upwards to the bonnet to allow for a full-width light bar at the front. Also new are the 20-inch alloys, ducktail spoiler and blackened bits including the bodykit and brake callipers (Performance AWD only)

On the inside, there’s now a darker colour scheme, while the dashboard and front panels have a slightly revised design. The front seats also gain more adjustability (10-way instead of six-way) and come with a massage function, the headliner is now lined with suede fabric, there’s a digital rear-view mirror and the air vents at the front are now manually adjustable.

The two displays have grown slightly as well, with the digital instrument cluster now measuring 10.25 inches (up from 10.2 inches), while the central infotainment touchscreen is now 15.6 inches (up from 14.96 inches). Headlightmag also reports other tweaks such as new suspension tuning, new Stellar Purple exterior finish and Nappa leather seat upholstery.

2025 Xpeng G6 facelift Thailand spec sheet; click to enlarge

In terms of kit, both variants are similarly equipped, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, LED headlamps, dual 50-watt wireless charging pads, a panoramic glass roof, an 18-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 monitoring and air purifier.

The ADAS hardware features a Nvidia Orin-X chip drawing data from five millimetre-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 13 cameras. Together they enable functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane centring, adaptive turning cruise, active lane change, parking assist, a 360-degree camera, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert and more.

The G6 facelift has already been spotted in Malaysia, albeit dressed in quite a bit of camouflage. We’re expecting the refreshed electric SUV to be launched here, although there’s no indication on when this will happen for now. Could it be locally assembled (CKD) instead of fully imported (CBU)? Would you want the Performance AWD variant? Share your thoughts here.

