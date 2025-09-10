2026 Volvo XC60 facelift open for booking in Malaysia – B5 Core MHEV fr RM334k est, T8 Ultra PHEV RM368k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / September 10 2025 12:05 pm

Following its global debut in February this year, the facelifted Volvo XC60 has now been launched in Malaysia. As before, you get two electrified variants to choose from, albeit with new names following Volvo’s revised naming system. The line-up includes the B5 AWD Core (formerly B5 AWD Plus) and T8 AWD Ultra (formerly T8 AWD Ultimate), both currently with estimated prices of RM333,888 and RM367,888 respectively – prices have increased from before.

In terms of visual changes, the updated version of Volvo’s most popular model in Malaysia sports a new front grille similar in look to what’s fitted on the larger XC90 that also got refreshed here in April.

Now with a diagonal mesh pattern, the grille is flanked by LED headlamps that retain the brand’s signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running light signature. Another minor change on the outside is the darkened taillights, with the bumpers and general design remaining unchanged from before.

On the inside, the big change is the adoption of a larger 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen that sticks out of the dashboard instead of the previous unit that sat flush. This showcases new software and accompanying user interface, with Google built-in that enable access to a variety of apps and services. All this is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform chip.

As for powertrains, both variants are powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The B5 AWD Core is a mild hybrid, with its engine alone serving up 249 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

Augmenting this is a 48-volt battery and integrated starter generator (ISG), the latter rated at 14 PS and 40 Nm and placed between the engine and gearbox to contribute to a total system output of 263 PS and 390 Nm. The entry-level, all-wheel drive variant needs 6.9 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and has a claimed fuel consumption of 7.6 litres per 100 km.

The T8 AWD Ultimate is also all-wheel drive is an electric-type setup with a rear electric motor rated at 145 PS and 309 Nm. This works with the engine making 317 PS and 400 Nm for a total system output of 462 PS and 709 Nm. The top variant has a quicker century sprint time of 4.8 seconds and consumes as little as 1.6 litres per 100 km.

When running on pure electricity alone, the T8 AWD Ultimate can cover up to 89 km following the WLTP standard. This is slightly more than 81 km previously, with the improvement being the result of a battery with a higher nominal capacity of 19 kWh (18.8 kWh before). With Both variants come with a 71-litre fuel tank and are limited to a top speed of 180 km/h as per Volvo’s safety initiative.

Standard equipment for the XC60 includes 19-inch five-double-spoke alloy wheels in a black diamond cut finish (with 235/55 profile tyres), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the aforementioned 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, a powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, a hands-free powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 sensor as well as a powered panoramic sunroof.

The range-topper is the only one that gets air suspension, a head-up display, a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a memory function for the front passenger seat, more lumbar support adjustability (four-way instead of two-way) and powered cushion extension.

No compromises when it comes to safety and driver assists, with the entire XC60 range receiving collision avoidance and mitigation, rear collision warning and avoidance, lane keeping aid, run-off road mitigation, blind spot monitoring with steer assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake, Pilot Assist and a 360-degree camera system.

Exterior colours offered for the XC60 include Crystal White, Onyx Black, Denim Blue and Forest Lake, with the standard Charocal interior paired with Nordico vinyl upholstery that comes in either Cardamom or Charcoal. Natural Driftwood décor trim is fitted to the plug-in hybrid variant, with the mild hybrid receiving Metal Mesh décor trim instead.

The XC60 continues to be a locally assembled (CKD) model from Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam. Every XC60 comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, with the plug-in hybrid variant also getting an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty for its battery.

GALLERY: 2026 Volvo XC60 facelift

