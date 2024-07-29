Xpeng G6 debuts in Singapore – two variants; up to 286 PS, 570 km WLTP EV range; priced from RM725k

Posted in Cars, International News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / July 29 2024 1:16 pm

The Xpeng G6 has made its debut in Singapore and will be offered in two variants. Bookings for the fully electric SUV are now open there, with the Standard Range variant retailing for SGD209,999 (about RM725k) while the range-topping Long Range goes for SGD224,999 (RM777k) – prices are inclusive of COE.

Built on the SEPA 2.0 platform with an 800V architecture, both variants of the G6 are rear-wheel drive with the electric motor in the base variant rated at 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) and 440 Nm of torque. As for the Long Range, it packs more grunt with 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) but maintains the same 440 Nm.

With these figures, the G6 doesn’t meet Singapore’s Category A COE, which requires EVs to have a maximum output not more than 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW). As the G6 is an electric vehicle, it gets the A1 banding in the country’s Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) and qualifies for a SGD25,000 rebate (RM86k) to offset the car’s Additional Registration Fee (ARF) – the tax imposed upon registration of a vehicle.

Performance-wise, both variants have the same top speed of 200 km/h but the Long Range is quicker in the 0-100 km/h sprint, taking 6.2 seconds compared to the Standard Range that needs 6.6 seconds. The Standard Range is equipped with a 66-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for up to 435 km of range following the WLTP standard, with support for AC charging up to 11 kW as well as DC fast charging up to 215 kW.

As for the Long Range, it has a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery with an energy capacity of 87.5 kWh for more range at up to 570 km. DC fast charging is also rated higher for this variant at 280 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in about 20 minutes. A vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of delivering up to 3.3 kW come standard on the G6

The kit list for both variants is nearly identical, with the only difference (based on the spec sheet) being 18-inch five-spoke wheels for the Standard Range, while the Long Range gets 20-inch 10-spoke black alloys.

Beyond that, both come with automatic LED headlamps, a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, seven airbags, the usual array of passive safety systems, a tyre pressure monitor, two 50W wireless charging pads, an 18-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control with pollen and PM2.5 filter as well as powered and ventilated front seats.

Xpeng G6 Singapore spec sheet; click to enlarge

Infotainment is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip that drives a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.96-inch touchscreen, with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Xpeng’s Xpilot 2.5 advanced driver assistance system suite is also included, with an Nvidia Orin-X chip hooked up to five millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic and 12 cameras to enable functions such as adaptive cruise control with turning support, lane centring, automated parking, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and more.

The G6 will also be launched in Malaysia, with distribution being handled by Bermaz Xpeng (a part of Bermaz Auto). Singapore joins Thailand in welcoming the G6, with the latter starting pre-bookings earlier in March this year with estimated pricing ranging between 1.5 million and 1.799 million baht (RM194k and RM233k). How much do you expect the G6 to be priced when it goes on sale here?

GALLERY: Xpeng G6 at Bangkok International Motor Show 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.