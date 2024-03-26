Bangkok 2024: Xpeng G6 bookings open in Thailand – up to 755 km EV range; coming to Malaysia in Q3

Posted in Cars, International News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / March 26 2024 6:35 pm

At this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), Xpeng Thailand began accepting pre-bookings for the Xpeng G6 which will be offered in two variants. Finalised pricing isn’t available for now, although it’s been reported the G6 will range from between 1.5 to 1.799 million baht (RM195k to RM234k).

Built on Xpeng’s SEPA 2.0 platform, the G6 measures 4,753 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. It is the brand’s first right-hand drive EV which will not only go on sale in Thailand, but also in Singapore as well as Malaysia.

For our market, Bermaz Auto has already announced it has secured local distributorship rights for the brand, although a launch date has yet to be revealed. What is certain is that the G6 will be the first Xpeng model to be offered in Malaysia – Xpeng says deliveries will start in Q3 this year.

In Thailand, the G6 is available in Standard Range and Long Range variants, both with the same rear-mounted electric motor rated at 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm of torque.

The two options also share the same top speed of 202 km/h, although the Standard Range takes 6.6 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while the Long Range requires just 5.9 seconds. No dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant will be offered in Thailand, at least based on the company’s official release.

As for batteries, the Standard Range is claimed to deliver 580 km following the CLTC standard thanks to its 66-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit. The Long Range offers up to 755 km (also following the CLTC) from an 87.5-kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) unit.

The SEPA 2.0 platform has an 800V architecture and supports DC fast charging at a max capacity of 280 kW. The company notes a 10-80% state of charge can be achieved with just 20 minutes of being plugged In, and the G6 will be equipped with a full suite of ADAS features.

