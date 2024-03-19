Xpeng G6 in Thailand – RWD Standard/Long Range, Q3 2024 launch, estimated pricing RM200k to RM230k

Posted in Cars, International News, Xpeng / By Jonathan Lee / March 19 2024 6:04 pm

It was just last week that Xpeng indicated it would be entering Southeast Asia via the Thai, Singaporean and Malaysian markets. Clearly, the company isn’t wasting any time, as it has released estimated pricing for its G6 electric SUV in Thailand, where the car – the first to be made available in right-hand-drive form – is set to be launched in the third quarter of the year.

According to Headlight Magazine, the G6 will be offered in the Land of Smiles in two variants, both of which are rear-wheel drive. The Standard Range model is set to be priced at 1,5XX,000 baht (around RM200,000), while the Long Range variant will cost 1,7XX,000 baht (around RM230,000). By comparison, its main rival, the Tesla Model Y, starts at 1,749,000 baht (RM229,700), rising to 2,049,000 baht (RM269,200) for the all-wheel-drive Long Range model.

Both variants are powered by the same rear motor that produces 296 PS (218 kW) and 440 Nm of torque, getting the G6 from zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (the Long Range somehow manages to shave 0.7 seconds from the century sprint, which it completes in 5.9 seconds) on its way to a top speed of 202 km/h. No indication as to whether the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version, which has a total output of 487 PS and 660 Nm, will come to ASEAN.

Instead, the main difference comes from the battery sizes. The base model gets a 66 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides a range of 580 km, while the Long Range receives an 87.5 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) unit with a quoted range of 755 km. Keep in mind these range figures are based on the notoriously lenient CLTC cycle, so expect much less than those in daily driving.

With an 800-volt electrical architecture, both models are able to support up to 280 kW of DC fast charging, enabling the G6 to add 300 km of range with just ten minutes of charging. Measuring 4,753 mm long, 1,920 wide and 1,650 mm tall (plus a 2,890 mm wheelbase), the G6 is within millimetres of the Model Y (4,751 mm long, 1,921 mm wide), although it is 26 mm taller.

Standard kit for the Thai market includes full-LED exterior lighting, 20-inch alloy wheels, flush pop-out door handles, frameless windows, powered charging port door, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.96-inch infotainment touchscreen, power-adjustable front seats, an 18-speaker sound system, park assist, a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, a rear wiper and six airbags. Lidar sensors will also be fitted, providing highly autonomous driving capabilities.

Closer to home, the G6 will be sold in Malaysia via longtime Mazda distributor Bermaz, which announced it secured the rights to the brand last week. Expect a local introduction to follow not long after Thailand and Singapore, the latter also getting the car in the second half of the year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.