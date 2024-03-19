Xpeng to enter Singapore in 2H 2024 with G6 SUV EV – Chery, Seres, GAC Aion, smart and Neta also due in

Xpeng to enter Singapore in 2H 2024 with G6 SUV EV – Chery, Seres, GAC Aion, smart and Neta also due in

Malaysia isn’t the only country to announce the arrival of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng into the ASEAN market, as news emerges of the brand’s planned entry into Singapore and Thailand. In the case of Singapore, this is expected to happen in the second half of 2024.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Straits Times that the carmaker has appointed Premium Automobiles Group as its distributor in the republic. Premium Automobiles is also set to introduce Zeekr in the country sometime in the third quarter of the year.

The publication reports that the first Xpeng model expected to be launched in Singapore is the G6 SUV, as is the case with Malaysia when the brand – which is being represented by Bermaz Auto – makes its way in either late this year or in early 2025. The company is also due to introduce the G6 as its debut model in Thailand.

The expansion into ASEAN for the brand comes after it announced that it had the region in its sights, and that it would be launching its first RHD model in the second half of 2024. It is also expected that future plans for Xpeng in Singapore and the region will include the introduction of products from its upcoming mass-market EV brand.

Xpeng and Zeekr won’t be the only Chinese EV players making their way in to Singapore this year. A host of other brands are also due in, including GAC Aion, which will be launched in April by Vincar, and Chery, through Vertex Automobile.

Also due in this year are Seres, which will be imported by Hong Seh, and Neta, another brand handled by Vincar. Additionally, smart is expected to make its debut in the country sometime in the second quarter, brought in by Cycle & Carriage.

