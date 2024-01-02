Zeekr X and 009 to enter Singapore – Geely’s premium EV brand to rival BMW and Mercedes; Malaysia next?

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Hafriz Shah / January 2 2024 5:07 pm

Zeekr, Geely’s premium EV brand, will officially enter Singapore in 2024. Sales will commence in the first half of the year, with deliveries targeted for Q3 onwards. This will make Singapore among Zeekr’s first right-hand drive markets, alongside Hong Kong and Macau. Malaysia next?

Both the Zeekr X and 009 will form the brand’s Singaporean line-up. The former is a compact crossover that is slightly larger than the closely-related smart #1 (sharing the same SEA2 platform), while the 009 is a large electric MPV that has since been “badge-engineered” into the Volvo EM90.

The Zeekr brand will be distributed by Premium Automobiles Group, which also operates an Audi dealership in Singapore. A Premium representative told The Business Times that Zeekr will “be priced more competitively” than rival German brands BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Seeing that Zeekr is setting up shop right next door in Singapore, would it make sense for it to venture into Malaysia as well? Comment below.

GALLERY: Zeekr X

GALLERY: Zeekr 009

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.