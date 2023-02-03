In Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2023 2:22 pm / 1 comment

After some teasing, Zeekr has released the first official photos of its third model without any camouflage. Instead of being called the 003, Geely’s offshoot electric vehicle company has chosen to call its new offering the Zeekr X, which is a little surprising given its first two models are called the 001 and 009.

Details are limited for now, but Chinese media outlets report that the fully electric crossver will make its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show in April before going on sale within the year – the expected starting price is from 200,000 yuan (RM126,560).

Built on Geely’s Scalable Electric Architecture (SEA) that is also used by the smart #1, the X measures 4,450 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,572 mm, with a wheelbase that spans 2,750 mm. While the overall length is more than previously expected, the X’s wheelbase is identical to the #1. It also also longer by 180 mm and wider by 14 mm, although the height is down by 64 mm.

In terms of styling, the X is certainly striking to look at with its distinctive LED daytime running lights that bear resemblance to those on the 009. The DRLs are part of a two-tier lighting setup, with the main headlamps (featuring matrix lighting technology) flanking the camera on the closed-off “grille.”

Meanwhile, vertical air curtains at the edges of the bumper are accompanied by additional black trim and extend towards the trapezoidal-shaped intake in the lower apron. The bonnet also gets prominent creases, as do the vehicle’s sides that sport black body cladding.

You’ll also notice the curious perch points of the side mirrors and beltline that sweeps up towards the thick C-pillars. Progressing towards the rear, the roofline gently slopes down towards a roof spoiler and rather upright window, the latter joined by full-width taillights at its base. Other elements are a diffuser-like lower apron and vertical reflectors that mimic what you see at the front.

Based on spyshots, the X’s dashboard is styled in a minimalistic manner, with a nearly vertical dashboard that houses a small digital instrument cluster and large touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console between the front seats is kept separate from the centre stack and carries an armrest as well as storage cubbies.

Reports suggest the X will get the same powertrain options as the #1, with single-motor, rear-wheel drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive setups. Power outputs range from 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) to 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW), and the battery will likely have an energy capacity of 66 kWh.