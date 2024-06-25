Zeekr X coming to Malaysia – EV crossover with plenty of premium features, up to 428 PS; from RM160k here?

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / June 25 2024 11:42 am

The Zeekr 009 isn’t the only electric vehicle (EV) coming our way, as the large MPV will also be joined by the X when the Chinese brand makes its launch debut in Malaysia this year. Aimed at those that prefer a crossover, the X is Zeekr’s third model revealed last February that shares its platform with other EVs that are part the Geely Auto Group, namely the smart #1 and #3 as well as the Volvo EX30.

Said platform is the SEA2 version of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) dedicated to vehicles with wheelbases going up to 2,900 mm. The X is relatively larger than the other SEA-based models mentioned at the start, and here are the figures for comparison:

Zeekr X

Length: 4,450 mm

Width: 1,836 mm

Height: 1,572 mm

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

smart #1

Length: 4,270 mm

Width: 1,822 mm

Height: 1,636 mm

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

smart #3

Length: 4,440 mm

Width: 1,844 mm

Height: 1,566 mm

Wheelbase: 2,785 mm

Volvo EX30

Length: 4,233 mm

Width: 1,836 mm

Height: 1,550 mm

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

As you can see, only the smart #3 comes close to the X in terms of size, and if we expand the scope to include EVs that aren’t from the Geely Auto Group, the Zeekr EV is larger than offerings the MG4 EV and ZS EV as well as the GWM Ora Good Cat.

There are EVs that come close to the X, which are the Chery Omoda E5 and BYD Atto 3, the latter being slightly longer overall by 5 mm but 30 mm down on wheelbase. However, the X differs significantly from such EVs by offering features that some might consider unique for a vehicle of this size.

Before going into that, let’s talk styling. With its prominent lines and sharp contours, the X is a striking EV that some might find more appealing to look at than the “pebble-like” smart EVs and “conservative” EX30.

Like the 009, there’s dual-tier lighting setup here, with the upper section being the LED daytime running lights presented in a “flipped lowercase H” design. The main headlamps sit further down and blend into the trim that extends out from the tip of the nose towards the vertical air curtains.

There’s no conventional grille in sight, although there is a lower intake decorated in gloss black trim to match the wheel arches, rocker panels and rear apron. Under the bonnet, you’ll find a tiny frunk with a capacity of just 21 litres to complement the rear boot space offering 362 litres.

Down the sides, the X eschews door handles in favour of buttons on the pillars, with the B-pillars also hiding a small display to show the charging status when plugged in. A sloping roofline leading to a small spoiler is also part of the vehicle profile, along with a window line that swings upwards. If you’re curious about the location of the charge port, it is under a door just above the left-rear wheel.

As for the rear, the X sports full-width, 3D-effect taillights in a double U design with an illuminated Zeekr script in the middle. The tailgate also provides a wide aperture to the boot and it appears bowed out with a crease line that trails down to the slim, vertical reflectors.

Despite the segment it resides in, many of the X’s exterior body components are power operated (it’s one of the selling points of this EV), including the charge port door, rear tailgate and even the front doors. Yes, the front doors can be opened and closed at a touch of button like you would find on a Rolls-Royce, although this is offered as an option in China.

On that mention, the X in China is offered in two variants that are both priced from 200,000 yuan, which is about RM130k. If the X was sold here at about RM150k-RM160k, is does seem pretty enticing when compared to the alternatives, don’t you think?

One key difference between the available X variants in China is the number of seats – five or four – with the four-seater having an additional option when it comes to powertrains that customers can choose from (more on that later).

Inside, the X follows in the footsteps of the 009 by having a dashboard that is nearly devoid of physical controls. Ahead of the driver is a two-spoke steering wheel and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, the former curiously with quick access buttons for functions such as the demisters, vehicle locks, tailgate opening and 360-degree camera. There are also D-pad buttons on the spokes which are not labelled, so there is a bit of a learning curve.

All vehicle functions can be accessed via the 14.6-inch touchscreen, which isn’t limited to staying in place in the middle of the dash. As an option, the touchscreen can be “sent over” to the front passenger by swiping four fingers to the right (as is the case with the left-hand drive units we were introduced to) for a one-person entertainment experience.

The touchscreen isn’t the only thing that’s powered inside the cabin because the centre console can also slide backwards by about 20 cm at a touch of a button on the front passenger side. This serves to provide rear passengers with access to the centre console while also making it easier to slide over and exit from the other side if parked in a tight spot.

If that isn’t enough, the centre console has an integrated 50W wireless charger, plenty of storage as well as a rear half that is modular and can be removed to make room for an optional refrigerator. Zeekr touts the X as a premium crossover, and it certainly looks to fit the bill given the kit on offer.

To drive that point home further, the front seats are 10-way power-adjustable with heating and ventilation functions. In the four-seat variant, the front passenger seat has a zero-gravity function that essentially puts it in “airplane mode” to better enjoy the “mini cinema” and stress-relief vibration function.

The rear seats aren’t devoid of motors either, as the seat bottoms can be tilted up electronically to create what Zeekr calls a ‘Pet Yard’ so your fur kids don’t dirty the leather upholstery. Other features include a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system, a head-up display, variant-specific coloured interior trim as well as dual-zone climate control with CN95 filtration, a fragrance system and B-pillar rear air vents.

In terms of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), the X comes standard with one forward-facing camera, four surround cameras, five millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars and one in-car monitoring camera.

These enable functions such as full-speed active cruise control, lane change assist, automatic parking assist (with remote control), remote parking control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane centring, blind spot monitoring, door opening warning, traffic sign recognition, cross traffic alert (front and rear) and low-speed rear AEB.

Finally, powertrains. All versions of the X are equipped with a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with an energy capacity of 66 kWh. The five-seat variant gets dual-motor setup rated at 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque, and is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and up to 512 km of range following the generous CLTC standard.

The four-seat variant comes with a single motor at the rear by default with 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm, which is accompanied by a century sprint time of 5.8 seconds. As an option, this variant can also be had with the same dual-motor setup as the five-seater, although the 0-100 km/h time is slightly more at 3.8 seconds. The four-seater with a single motor does up to 560 km, while the dual-motor offers 500 km.

For charging, the X supports a maximum DC input of 150 kW which gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in around 28 minutes. There’s also support for AC charging at up to 22 kW, with a full charge requiring around four hours.

The X uses MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear, but there’s no air springs or adaptive damping. Wheels measure 19 inches as standard, with the upgrade path being 20-inch forged units that are joined by Akebano four-piston brake calipers and cross-drilled rotors at the front.

It’s pretty clear that the X aims to deliver a more premium experience when compared to other EVs mentioned in this post, but would you shell out your hard-earned cash for it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.