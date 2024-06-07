Zeekr confirmed coming to Malaysia – Zeekr X SUV is Geely-owned EV brand’s first model, 009 MPV next?

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / By Danny Tan / June 7 2024 7:22 pm

Zeekr is coming soon to Malaysia! An invitation to a private preview event is circulating online at the moment and it says that the event was held at Grand Hyatt KL this morning.

“This exciting new brand is set to launch in Malaysia soon. Join us for a morning of exploration and innovation. Representatives from Zeekr will be present to share insights about the company’s vision and its revolutionary products. You’ll also have the opportunity to see the Zeekr X, a compact luxury SUV, up close,” the invite said.

Two things are confirmed then – the Geely-owned EV brand coming to Malaysia, and the Zeekr X being the model to kickstart the brand’s entry in our market.

The Zeekr X sits on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which also underpins the group’s other EVs like the smart #1, smart #3 and the Volvo EX30. At 4,450 mm long and 1,836 mm wide, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, the X is around the size of a MINI Countryman, but has sharp lines and details. You can call it futuristic-looking, I suppose.

The X is available in single-motor RWD or dual-motor AWD versions, the former producing 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque good for 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. The AWD makes 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm, and does the century sprint in just 3.8 seconds. If those figures sound familiar, they’re shared with the smart #1 Premium and Brabus.

Also shared with smart are the batteries – a 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) unit that provides a range of 560 km for the RWD and 512 km for the AWD. Those are CLTC figures, so expect real-world range to be closer to 440 km and 400 km respectively, as quoted for the smart #1 in the WLTP cycle). The smart takes in 150 kW of DC juice, which raises the power bar from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.

Notable features on the X include power-opening doors, a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system and even a display on the B-pillar that can show the state of charging, plus a camera that can use facial recognition to unlock the door. Unusually for such a small car, the X can be had as either a four- or five-seater; the car you see here, which we shot at Bangkok 2024, is the latter.

What’s next from Zeekr? We’re putting our bet on the 009, as the luxury EV MPV is the launch partner of the X in other right-hand-drive markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Singapore. At 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,848 mm tall, the 009 is 199 mm longer, 174 mm wider and 102 mm lower than the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire, while the EV’s 3,205 mm wheelbase is a 205 mm longer than the luxury MPV benchmark.

In China, this land yacht has dual-motor all-wheel drive with 544 PS (400 kW) and 686 Nm, capable of pushing this beast from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Buyers get a choice of 116 kWh and 140 kWh NMC batteries that deliver a CLTC range of 702 and 822 km respectively.

What do you think of the Zeekr X’s rather unique design compared to the smart #1, smart #3 and upcoming Volvo EX30?

GALLERY: Zeekr X at BIMS 2024

GALLERY: Zeekr 009 at BIMS 2024

