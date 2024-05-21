smart #1 EV prices reduced in Malaysia – Pro RM169k, Premium RM209k, 4-yr free service for existing buyers

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 21 2024 10:48 am

During the local debut of the smart #3 earlier this morning, smart Malaysia also unveiled what it terms “a new, more affordable pricing structure” for the smart #1 Pro and Premium models. The price adjustment follows the global price realignment made by the brand last month.

The new price for the regular smart #1 variants in Malaysia are (on-the-road without insurance, but with SST):

smart #1 Pro single-motor – RM169,000

smart #1 Premium single-motor – RM209,000

In the case of the Pro, this is RM20,000 cheaper than the RM189,000 price asked for it previously. As for the Premium, the new price is RM10,000 less than before, when it was priced at RM219,000. The price of the Brabus dual-motor variant remains unchanged, at RM249,000.

No mechanical or specification changes, with the base #1 Pro and #1 Premium continuing to be powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, enabling both to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds on the way to a 180 km/h top speed.

As part of the price restructuring exercise, smart Malaysia is offering existing smart #1 Premium and Pro owners a complimentary four-year service package.

“We are constantly striving to provide value to our customers. By lowering the smart #1’s price, we aspire to integrate customers into the smart community, fostering togetherness and enabling full immersion in our provided ecosystem, thus enhancing the premium ownership experience for buyers. Additionally, our special offer for existing customers reinforces our commitment to outstanding customer service and support,” said smart Malaysia CEO Zhang Qiang.

