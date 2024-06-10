Zeekr X SUV coming to Malaysia – new Geely EV to take on BYD Atto 3, same platform as smart #1

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / By Jonathan Lee / June 10 2024 4:32 pm

News regarding Zeekr’s arrival in Malaysia have been coming thick and fast ever since an invite for a private preview was leaked last week, confirming the brand’s planned debut. It was reported on Car News China yesterday that Geely’s premium electric vehicle offshoot has signed local firm Sentinel Automotive to be its official distributor, with the Zeekr X and 009 set to be the first models to be sold here.

The volume seller will obviously be the X, a compact premium SUV that is set to lock horns with cars like the new MINI Countryman SE and BMW iX1. Measuring 4,450 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,572 mm tall, it’s mere millimetres shorter (-5 mm), narrower (-39 mm) and lower (-43 mm) than another Chinese EV, the BYD Atto 3, while its 2,750 mm wheelbase is a mere 30 mm longer.

However, the X is set to be quite a bit more expensive than the Atto 3 – in China, the latter tops out at 147,800 yuan (RM96,200), whereas the Zeekr retails at 200,000 yuan (RM130,200). As a result, you can expect the X to sail past the RM200,000 mark, occupying a similar territory to the smart #1.

That’s not surprising, given that the Zeekr is based on the same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA3) as the smart #1 (as well as the #3 and the Volvo EX30). It also uses the same powertrain and battery options as its sibling, with a choice of single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants.

The single-motor model produces 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the AWD version churns out 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm, hurling the X to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. If those figures sound familiar, it’s because they’re exactly the same as the smart #1 Premium and Brabus.

Also shared with those cars is a 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that provides a range of 560 km for the RWD model and 512 km for the AWD car. Those figures are on the rather optimistic CLTC cycle in China; expect real-world range to be closer to 440 km and 400 km respectively quoted for the smart #1 (both on the WLTP cycle). No charging details have been released, but expect the X to accept up to 150 kW of DC fast charging just like the #1, taking 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%.

Zeekr was carved out of Lynk & Co, and the X still bears remnants of that brand’s design language, replete with split headlights (with H-shaped upper daytime running lights, first seen on the The Next Day concept), upswept window line, contrasting black roof and full-width taillight bar. Diagonal character lines on the bumpers and body side give the car a dynamic, youthful look.

Inside, you’ll find a minimalist cabin with a slim horizontal dashboard, “squircle” two-spoke steering wheel and a sliding centre console box similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (replete with a refrigerator!). Of course, there are screens galore, including an 8.8-inch digital instrument display, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen (which can be slid to the passenger side) and a massive 24.3-inch augmented reality head-up display.

Other notable features include power-opening doors, a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system and even a display on the B-pillar that can show the state of charging, plus a camera that can use facial recognition to unlock the door. Unusually for such a small car, the X can be had as either a four- or five-seater.

Right-hand-drive production for the X has reportedly kicked off in China last week, with first deliveries set for the third quarter of this year. The car will likely debut in Zeekr’s global launch markets such as Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong first, but expect it to come to Malaysia not long after.

GALLERY: Zeekr X at BIMS 2024

