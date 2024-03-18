Zeekr reportedly plans to sell EVs in Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Philippines this year – Malaysia next?

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / March 18 2024 11:28 am

A Zeekr spokesperson has said the company plans to set up operations in Thailand and cooperate with local distributors to begin selling electric vehicles (EVs) in the first half of this year, reports Reuters.

Founded in 2021, Zeekr is owned by Geely and currently has the 001, 007, 009 and X in its line-up. In addition to Thailand, the spokesperson told the news outlet that the carmaker has also signed contracts with local distributors in Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines, with sales in these markets said to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Zeekr’s reported expansion into Southeast Asia comes following another report last November where the company announced it was developing right-hand drive cars with plans to begin customer deliveries this year. Entries into Hong Kong and Singapore as well as Europe, the Middle East and in Central Asia have also been announced.

As for Malaysia, there’s no official word if the Zeekr brand plans to come here, although there is a possibility of this happening. Zeekr has said it intends to accelerate its NEV plans for the near future, following prior queries for official comment from Proton and Pro-Net. Would you be interested in Zeekr EVs to be sold here?

