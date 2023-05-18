In Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2023 1:05 pm / 11 comments

The Zeekr 001 electric vehicle has been updated for the 2023 model year, and has gone on sale in China, Car News China reports.

While the shooting brake electric vehicle appears largely similar to its pre-update iteration, key revisions are under the skin, and now include a 140 kWh battery by CATL Qilin as the top battery specification that enables a maximum range of 1,032 km on the Chinese CLTC testing cycle in RWD, single-motor guise.

Previously offered with either an 86 kWh or 100 kWh ternary lithium battery, the Zeekr 001 offered claimed cruising ranges of 546 km and 656 km on the CLTC test cycle, respectively, powering the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version of the 001 which outputs 544 PS and 768 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of over 200 km/h.

Single-motor, rear-wheel-drive versions of the 001 output 272 PS and 384 Nm of torque, or half the outputs of the dual-motor AWD version. In this configuration, the 001 does the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 6.9 seconds.

The new CATL CTP 3.0 Qilin battery as used in the 140 kWh variant offers a volume utilisation rate of more than 72% and an energy density of 255 Wh/kg. This offers 13% greater power than the 4680 cell battery pack from the same chemical system and battery pack size, according to Car News China.

Interior equipment updates for the 2023 Zeekr 001 includes an 8.8-inch driver’s instrumentation display, a 14.7-inch central infotainment display, a 5.7-inch rear passenger screen, Nappa leather upholstery and more.

The top variant also receives a sport package that is comprised of 22-inch alloy wheels, six-piston Brembo front brake calipers with drilled brake discs, Alcantara upholstery as well as sports seats.

The updated 2023 Zeekr 001 goes on sale in China from 300,000 RMB (RM193,803) for the base single-motor rear-wheel-drive, 86 kWh battery variant, while variants featuring the new, 140 kWh battery will be priced from 403,000 RMB (RM260,342).