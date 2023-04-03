In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / 3 April 2023 3:04 pm / 0 comments

It’s official – the Zeekr brand has been confirmed to be coming to Malaysia, and will do so after the arrival of the smart brand into this market, the smart Malaysia Facebook page has revealed.

The news emerges as the Malaysian minister of international trade and industry Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz paid a visit to the smart manufacturing plant in Ningbo City, China, where he was joined by his delegation from MITI, MIDA, Matrade, DRB-Hicom and national carmaker Proton.

First announced in March 2021 by parent company Geely, Zeekr is positioned as a premium EV brand that will operate separately from the group’s mainstream EV brand, Geometry. The company announced in November that Zeekr will enter Europe this year, and now Malaysia will be next for Zeekr, although the social media posting did not reveal an exact date for the brand’s arrival into this country.

The latest model from Zeekr is the Zeekr X, an EV crossover that uses the Scalable Electric Architecture (SEA) by Geely, which is also used by the smart #1.

Click to enlarge

The Facebook post by smart Malaysia stated that the delegation was given the opportunity to test-drive various EVs during their visit, including the smart #1 which is expected to “be the first on the road”, in reference to EVs from the group of brands, according to the post.

Not explicitly stated, but included in pictures accompanying Zafrul’s tweet on the visit to Ningbo was his sampling of what appears to be the Lotus Eletre, based on the Lotus badge and the dashboard architecture depicted.

For the smart brand, it is on track for its launch in the third quarter of this year, following the formalising of partnership between Proton and smart Automobile Company with the signing of a distributorship agreement last August.