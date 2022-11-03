In Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Pan Eu Jin / 3 November 2022 11:27 am / 0 comments

Geely’s premium electric brand, Zeekr has revealed plans to enter the European market next year according to its CEO, An Conghui. Zeekr will join a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to penetrate the European market with their EV offerings including BYD, Great Wall Motors and Xpeng.

On that note, Conghui pointed out that the Zeekr 001 was built with the aim of meeting the standards in Europe and the United States from the get-go. Geely also once claimed that its new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform of which the Zeekr 001 is built on, is superior to that of Tesla’s. The SEA platform is said to have an upper hand over Tesla’s with more space and better NVH.

No pricing or sales target was shared, but it will face competition from the likes of Tesla if local sales figures in China are anything to go by. After the Zeekr 001 was launched in China late last year, it sold 39,474 units in the first nine months while Tesla sold 219,112 units of the Model Y in the same period.

The Zeekr 001 is available with two powertrain options. The single-motor rear-wheel drive model with 200 kW (272 PS) and 384 Nm of torque gets from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The dual-motor all-wheel drive model, with 400 kW (544 PS) and 768 Nm or torque, completes the century sprint in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is over 200 km/h in the all-wheel drive model.

There are two battery options to power the Zeekr 001’s electric motor – 86 kWh or 100 kWh. With the 100 kWh battery, the rear wheel drive model can return up to 712 km of range while the all-wheel drive model delivers 606 km on the NEDC cycle. In August, the Zeekr 001 set two new Guinness World Records for the fastest drift and fastest slalom by an electric vehicle.