In Cars, Geely, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Zeekr / By Pan Eu Jin / 22 August 2022 10:44 am / 2 comments

Revealed in April last year, the Zeekr 001 luxury EV made huge waves in China after it went on sale, as the company reportedly delivered over 2,000 units in its first month of production.

It has since made another splash with two new Guinness World Records, claiming the titles for the fastest drift ever by an electric car and the fastest electric car slalom. In the case of the former, the Zeekr 001 had to drift at speeds in excess of 160 km/h but achieved far better, achieving a maximum speed of 207.996 km/h en route to setting the record.

Zeekr attributed this achievement to the 001’s immense power and high-performance chassis. Power comes from a dual-motor configuration with all-wheel drive capabilities, serving up 544 PS and 768 Nm of torque to propel the car from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

As for the fastest-ever all-electric car slalom record, the 001 weaved between 50 equally-spaced cones in just 49.05 seconds; without knocking down any of them of course. As Zeekr highlighted, the new record isn’t just a display of the 001’s handling prowess and instant acceleration but also its all-wheel drive capabilities and braking performance.

New records aside, the 001 also exemplifies Zeekr’s vision for it to not be ‘a boring electric car’. The records were broken in August under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records at the CATARC proving ground in China.

To recap, as Geely’s premium electric vehicle brand, the Zeekr 001 is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform with two powertrain configurations available. Aside from the dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration mentioned earlier, there is also a rear-wheel drive, single-motor version producing 272 PS and 384 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds.