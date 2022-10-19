In BYD, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 19 October 2022 11:34 am / 0 comments

Having announced plans to do so from as far back as two years ago, Chinese automaker BYD is finally making its push into the European market with the official unveiling of three all-electric models at the Paris Motor Show. The models that form the initial spearhead for the brand on the Continent are the Atto 3, Tang and the Han.

The Atto 3, which is known as the Yuan Plus in China, is an all-electric crossover that features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. In Europe, the Atto 3 will be equipped with the 60.48 kWh version of the automaker’s Blade LFP battery, which will give it an operating range of 420 km (WLTP, 480 km in NEDC).

Meanwhile, the Tang is a seven-seater SUV that is currently on sale in its second generation form. First introduced in 2018, the model was given a facelift last year. For Europe, the Tang will be available as an AWD variant, with the 510 hp (517 PS or 380 kW) from the dual-motors giving the car a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and an 180 km/h top speed. An 86.4 kWh Blade battery gives the Tang 400 km of WLTP range.

The trio is completed by the Han, the company’s flagship sedan. For the European market, the Han is equipped with a dual-motor powertrain offering a similar combined output to that of the Tang, at 510 hp (380 kW / 517 PS). It is however faster to the century mark from standstill at 3.8 seconds, and its 85.4 kWh Blade battery provides a much longer 521 km range (WLTP).

Expansion of the European line-up will happen starting from next year, and the company has already indicated that the Atto 4 sedan (which is known as the Seal in China) is on the cards – this will go up against the likes of the BMW i4 and the Tesla Model 3. The automaker also said there was a possibility it would introduce its small EA.1 electric hatchback (also called the Dolphin) to take the fight to the Volkswagen ID.3.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3

GALLERY: BYD Han

GALLERY: BYD Atto 4 / Seal



GALLERY: BYD EA1 Dolphin