11 August 2022

Geely group brand Zeekr has unveiled its latest product, the 009 MPV. This is a fully electric people-mover that takes aim at the luxury MPV segment populated by the likes of the Toyota Alphard.

The Zeekr 009 is, in fact is larger that the Japanese brand’s established offering; the Zeekr 009 measures 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, according to Car News China, while the Alphard measures 4,945 mm long, 1,850 mm wide with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) which also underpins the EV brand’s first model, the 001, this makes the 009 the group’s first MPV to use the platform. Other vehicles within the group also on the SEA platform include the smart #1, Lotus Eletre electric SUV, and the Geely Radar RD6 EV pick-up truck.

Click to enlarge

Compared to the likes of the Alphard and Vellfire, the Zeekr 009 has a more pronounced bonnet along with more aggressive overall styling, where the main headlamps are topped with vertically-oriented LED DRLs which are mirrored by the motif in the front silver grille, extending all the way downwards. Geely calls this design the ‘Fountain of Light’, which consists of 154 LED strips.

Viewed from the side, the 009 rides on a set of multi-spoke wheels designed to mimic the staggered lines of the front grille. Its designers have included a ‘shark fin’ shape at the base of the C-pillar, where the window line slopes upwards to meet the gloss black pillar finished with a seven-strip pattern, itself topped by another set of staggered lines in gloss black.

Inside, the 009 offers a 2+2+2 seating configuration as standard, though a VIP version is understood to be also offered, providing just two seats in the passenger compartment, according to Car News China. From these images, the 009 can be seen to feature a sunroof over the first row of occupants, and a larger panoramic unit over the second and third rows.

Official details are scarce regarding the 009’s powertrain, though as it is based on the SEA platform, this is likely to accommodate a single- or dual-motor configuration, producing 272 hp and 544 hp respectively. These are available with battery packs of 86 kWh and 100 kWh capacities, and the larger battery mated to the single-motor powertrain will likely be the one to achieve the headline 700 km range on a single charge.

For reference, the Zeekr 001 that is also offered with these two battery capacities is rated for a maximum battery range of between 536 km and 732 km. Judging from the frontal exterior images of the 009, the electric MPV has provisions for ADAS features such as cameras and sensors, located on the lower part of the front bumper as well as behind the windscreen just ahead of the interior rear view mirror.

The Zeekr 009 full electric MPV is set to make its public debut at the 2022 Chengdu Motor Show that commences August 26, and it is set to go on sale in China before the end of this year.