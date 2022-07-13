In Cars, Geely, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2022 11:18 am / 3 comments

Chinese automaker Geely recently launched Radar Auto, which is described as a pure electric outdoors lifestyle vehicle brand. The first model to be introduced wearing the Radar badge is this, the RD6 all-electric pick-up truck.

Built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the RD6 will be offered with single- and dual-motor configurations. Official specifications will be announced in due course, although CarNewsChina reports a range of 600 km and power outputs ranging between 200 hp and nearly 400 hp

Also unknown are the RD6’s dimensions, but judging from the photos, it appears to be about the size of a Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger/Mitsubishi Triton. Design-wise, the RD6 sports a rather modern-looking face, with a dashed light bar set upon a polygon-themed trim piece that links the DRLs integrated into the headlamps.

Meanwhile, the lower apron consists of two large faux intakes flanking a slim lower intake with a silver-coloured skid plate. The Radar badge is prominently displayed on the bonnet that hides a front trunk (frunk), as well as on the doors.

Along the sides, we find recessed creases over the wheel arches and conventional door handles, while the charging port is located on the left side just above the rear wheel. As for the rear, there are two-piece taillights and a bed, the latter replete with a variety of charging outlets. These can be used for on-site work equipment or for other electrical accessories like when camping.

We don’t get a clear shot of the interior, but we do spot a pair of screens inside, with one likely being a digital instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system. Production and sales of the RD6 will begin in fourth quarter of 2022, although the company hasn’t confirmed if the EV pick-up truck will be exported to markets outside of China.

Radar Auto has its own R&D facility in Hangzhou and an EV plant in Zibo, Shandong. The company will offer a full portfolio of electric lifestyle vehicles that will not only include pick-up trucks, but also SUVs, ATVs and other “lifestyle products.” Lin Shi Quan, a veteran engineering lead at Geely Auto Group that has worked on the Lynk & Co and Geely Auto brands, is the CEO of Radar Auto.