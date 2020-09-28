In Cars, Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 28 September 2020 1:14 pm / 3 comments

Geely Holding (that’s the group and not the namesake brand) has announced the launch of its Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), billed as the world’s first open-source electric vehicle architecture “that promises to transform the availability of zero-emission cars and trucks in the world’s largest auto markets”.

Geely says that it will deploy the SEA architecture across its portfolio of nine automotive brands (this total includes Proton) which collectively sold over two million units in 2019. The first model to be based on SEA will be the Lynk & Co Zero Concept, which will go into production next year.

The open-source part is from Geely promising to make SEA accessible to other automakers and third parties. The company says that it has entered into preliminary discussions with other global OEMs about potential use of the SEA architecture. Initially, SEA will be used by Geely Holding portfolio brands that are accelerating their EV model range.

“Our development of this transformative electric vehicle architecture marks the biggest leap forward at Geely in more than a decade. This far-reaching innovation will greatly expand the volume and scalability of our zero-emission models, and we intend to offer the benefits of this innovation to other manufacturers – reflecting the common interests in our industry in addressing the challenges of climate change. Open-source architectures will be a hallmark of new mobility services, of which Geely is proud to be the pioneer,” said Geely chairman and founder Li Shufu.

According to its creator, the modular SEA can accommodate vehicles from A to D/E segments, and will have a variant developed for light commercial vehicles. Front, rear and all-wheel drive layouts are supported. Geely says that SEA was developed over the past three years at R&D centres in China, Sweden, UK and Germany.

“The use of SEA will attract customers, both B2B and B2C, with unrivalled connectivity, shared vehicle functions, e-motor capabilities, constant over-the-air-updates that will keep vehicles up to date, leading autonomous drive functions, and will offer a maximum range in excess of 700 km between recharging with the capacity to increase range in the future,” the company said in a release.

They’re looking at the kind of synergy that today’s Common Module Architecture is achieving – CMA has underpinned nearly 700,000 vehicles to date since its introduction in 2018. Geely estimates that in the short-term, “hundreds of thousands” of SEA-based vehicles will be produced within China with numbers set to grow considerably in the long term as subsidiary brands introduce their own SEA-based products. Of course, this will reduce development costs at participating brands.

The technology development was led by Kent Bovellan, head of advanced vehicle architectures at Geely Holding. “This is a highly scalable pure electric architecture that will allow us to make the best-in-class vehicles with leading dynamics, connectivity, intelligence and shared functionality in very high volumes that will bring zero-emission transportation to many more consumers,” he said.

So, when the day Proton is ready for EVs comes, the Sustainable Experience Architecture will be at their disposal.

