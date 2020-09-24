In Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Anthony Lim / 24 September 2020 11:20 am / 1 comment

Lynk & Co has unveiled its Zero Concept, which will make its debut at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show. Designed by the company’s Gothenburg design studio, the sporty coupe-SUV study provides a first look at a series production vehicle slated to arrive next year.

The Zero Concept will be the first vehicle to utilise Geely’s new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). The just-announced scalable open-source platform will not only provide the basis for all future EVs within the Geely portfolio, but other carmakers as well – the company says that it plans to share the platform with other third-party vehicle manufacturers to assist in their own electric vehicle development.

The company hasn’t provided any technical details on the car, which has a wheelbase that is just under 3,000 mm in length, but says that the production vehicle should be fast, with a sub-four seconds 0-100 km/h time. An operating range in excess of 700 km has been targeted, although that number is based on a NEDC test cycle.

Other novelties include lifetime Over the Air (OTA) updates incorporating artificial intelligence that will support full voice interaction. The study also explores the use of high-tech sustainable materials, which could find its way on to the production version and further enhance its zero emission and sustainability credentials.