24 January 2020

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) has announced its 2019 full-year sales results across its three automotive subsidiary units – Geely Auto Group, Volvo Car Group and Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group – which saw total of 2.178 million vehicles being delivered.

According to the company, new energy vehicles saw a significant growth in sales last year with 167,507 green passenger and commercial vehicles sold by its brands, representing a 50.6% increase from 2018.

Geely Auto Group, which includes Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Geometry, Proton and Lotus, saw sales of electrified vehicles grow by 68.5% to 113,067 units. Around 50% of vehicles sold last year were SUVs and crossovers, while sedans and MPVs made up the rest.

Looking at the individual brands, Geely Auto delivered 1,361,560 units in 2019, which was less than the 1,500,838 units it managed in 2018. The figure also accounts for vehicles sold by its Lynk & Co and Geometry sub-brands, with the former delivering 128,606 units. Lynk & Co’s performance represents a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 6.4%, and the brand is set to officially enter the European market this year.

Meanwhile, Geometry introduced its first model – the Geometry A – in 2019, and will introduce a new pure electric model year, with their second model – codenamed GE13 (also known as the Geometry C) – set to debut in 2020. Lotus Cars also had a good 2019 with a 12% YoY increase in revenue, with Japan being its largest market with a sales growth of 4%, followed closely by the United Kingdom and the United States. Other key markets include Germany, Italy, the UAE and China.

As for Proton, the Malaysian car brand achieved a 55.7% YoY increase in sales to 100,821 units in 2019, spurred by the popularity of the X70 and their refreshed line-up. This year will see the debut CKD locally-assembled X70, with the press release also mentioning the launch of “new jointly developed models,” which likely includes the highly anticipated X50.

In 2019, Volvo Car Group managed to set a new sales record, breaking the 700,000-unit milestone for the first time since the company was found in 1927. Global sales rose by 9.8% to 705,452 units last year, with its hybrid models seeing a spike of 22.9% to 45,933 units.

Lastly, Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group – established in 2016 – saw an expansion of its product line-up through its Farizon Auto and London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) brands, with the latter seeing sales nearly double from 2018 thanks to its range-extended EV TX taxi.