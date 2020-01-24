Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) has announced its 2019 full-year sales results across its three automotive subsidiary units – Geely Auto Group, Volvo Car Group and Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group – which saw total of 2.178 million vehicles being delivered.
According to the company, new energy vehicles saw a significant growth in sales last year with 167,507 green passenger and commercial vehicles sold by its brands, representing a 50.6% increase from 2018.
Geely Auto Group, which includes Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Geometry, Proton and Lotus, saw sales of electrified vehicles grow by 68.5% to 113,067 units. Around 50% of vehicles sold last year were SUVs and crossovers, while sedans and MPVs made up the rest.
Looking at the individual brands, Geely Auto delivered 1,361,560 units in 2019, which was less than the 1,500,838 units it managed in 2018. The figure also accounts for vehicles sold by its Lynk & Co and Geometry sub-brands, with the former delivering 128,606 units. Lynk & Co’s performance represents a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 6.4%, and the brand is set to officially enter the European market this year.
Meanwhile, Geometry introduced its first model – the Geometry A – in 2019, and will introduce a new pure electric model year, with their second model – codenamed GE13 (also known as the Geometry C) – set to debut in 2020. Lotus Cars also had a good 2019 with a 12% YoY increase in revenue, with Japan being its largest market with a sales growth of 4%, followed closely by the United Kingdom and the United States. Other key markets include Germany, Italy, the UAE and China.
As for Proton, the Malaysian car brand achieved a 55.7% YoY increase in sales to 100,821 units in 2019, spurred by the popularity of the X70 and their refreshed line-up. This year will see the debut CKD locally-assembled X70, with the press release also mentioning the launch of “new jointly developed models,” which likely includes the highly anticipated X50.
In 2019, Volvo Car Group managed to set a new sales record, breaking the 700,000-unit milestone for the first time since the company was found in 1927. Global sales rose by 9.8% to 705,452 units last year, with its hybrid models seeing a spike of 22.9% to 45,933 units.
Lastly, Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group – established in 2016 – saw an expansion of its product line-up through its Farizon Auto and London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) brands, with the latter seeing sales nearly double from 2018 thanks to its range-extended EV TX taxi.
Comments
Gongxi2 geely Chinas! Xiexie Dr Li chunrong!!
Geely only started in 1997. Proton started in 1985.
Yet Geely can make USD$30 billion in profit last year.
I wonder why Proton could not make it also when they also could have exported Proton cars to the China market and to the world market.
Geely only had the China market to market their cars in the past and that also they had to compete with so many local China car producers.
How come a younger company like Geely can do so well? Answer is hard work.
Lucky China, Geely and Li Chunrong helped save Proton. We need more Mainland people into Malaysia to help run our GLCs more efficiently.
Look at TH, already needed RM10.3 bil bailout, if we have another Li Chunrong running it, he can turn it around and make it profitable like Proton
We should not syiok sendiri when China is doing all the work and have given the product buta buta to us ie the X70 and X50
Well done Proton. Lucky China came and helped you. Li Chunrong and Geely, within 6 months could identify all the leakages Proton had, what local CEOs could not identify in 30 years.
This is why we need more foreign CEOs from Mainland to come into Malaysia to help run our GLCs and even Putrajaya. We will see a 10 fold increase in productivity and we will become FIRST World soon.
Already 2020, our vision to be FIRST world tak jadi, nevermind, never too late to get brains and intelligence from Mainland to help us achieve this goal
dulu ketawakan China, asking panggil pendatang dan balik tongsan. Sekarang, sudah malu ya?
Syukur x1001, for Geely at China. Bringing hopes and development to vehicle companies, including P1
Local CEO 50,000 cars
Foreign CEO 100,000 cars.
The figures speak for themselves
Tahniah!
Too bad they ran out of space to fit in Mesidis & Aston Martin. But tahniah all the same.
Puji la, nape tak puji…asyik nak kutuk proton je…
Should have sold Proton 20 years ago. How come Geely can turn it into profit?
This is clear evidence that abang2 don’t know how to do business
Geely Auto alone sold 1,361,560 car in 2019. That would be 0.0949% out of 1.435bil population.
While p2 sold 240,341 ij 2019. That would be 0.737% of 32.6mil population.
If Msia population same as china 1.435bil and with 0.737% car sold 2019, p2 would sold 10,575,950 car.
Clearly p2 is a huge winner here.
If all Geely Auto Group, Volvo Car Group and Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group combine, 2.178mil car sold. That would be 0.1518% of 1.435bil population.
Still p2 alone wins it all.
Always talk big for proton, but end up we all know who has been making game changing sales, it’s perodua, because most rakyat trust in the award winning dual VVTI tech rather than the turbo 3 cylinder engine that will prone to turbo bocor, dual clutch tech is also more unreliable comapared to old 4 speeders and CVT
i dont get why the p2 fanboy say without geely p1 would bankrupt and such well without daihatsu p2 would cease to exist im not comparing but why the double standard