13 January 2020

An icon lands in Japan! The London Electric Vehicle (LEVC) has just launched its TX model in Tokyo, which will serve as a premium alternative to commuters in the Land of the Rising Sun. Order books open in February and first customer deliveries will begin in Q2 2020.

The purpose-built TX is a spacious six-seater cab, complete with wheelchair access and boasts an efficient eCity powertrain that exceeds Japanese regulations. An onboard petrol generator functions as a range extender, offering up to 640 km of range, of which 130 km will be pure electric. It has a turning circle of 8.45 metres, which LEVC says is class-leading.

It uses a bonded aluminium construction instead of welding or riveting, which helps with weight savings (important to offset the battery’s weight), with LEVC claiming that the TX is the company’s safest model ever. The cabin even features a huge panoramic roof, charging points for mobile phones and laptops, and “unrivalled cabin space.”

LEVC hopes the TX will be appealing to fleet operators and premium shuttle fleets in Japanese cities. The country’s taxi industry has over 240,000 vehicles in operation, with 50,000 based in Tokyo. LEVC CEO, Joerg Hofmann said: “We are delighted to further grow our international footprint of green mobility solutions with the launch of the TX in Japan.”

“We are reinventing a British icon, transforming the company from a traditional taxi manufacturer to a green mobility company, producing a wider range of electric commercial vehicles. The electric TX will set new standards across Japan in the taxi and premium shuttle market, delighting passengers, drivers and fleet operators alike. We are looking forward to seeing TX on the streets of Tokyo and across cities throughout Japan,” he added.

Since its launch in early 2018, over 3,800 units of the TX have been sold globally. The UK remains its largest market, but LEVC is entering other markets such as Germany, France, Switzerland, Denmark, and the Middle East. LEVC even offers the TX4 in the ASEAN region, of which is assembled in Thailand.