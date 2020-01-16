In Cars, Geely, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2020 3:31 pm / 2 comments

Last year, Geely revealed its new electric vehicle brand called Geometry in Singapore, which also saw the debut of its first vehicle, the Geometry A. Now, images of the brand’s second offering, simply called the Geometry C have surfaced online courtesy of CarNewsChina ahead of an official debut at the Beijing Motor Show (or Auto China) in April this year.

The Geometry C takes the shape of a hatchback and adopts some of the cues found on the sedan, including the slim and extended headlamps, a covered upper grille, horizontal slats in the lower apron, and a trim piece linking the taillights.

However, the hatchback is clearly the more dynamic-looking model, as it features large inlets in the corners of the front bumper as well as a “floating roof” look thanks to the blacked-out C-pillars. Other highlights include a sloping roofline that tapers towards a high-mounted spoiler, along with crossover-like black cladding.

According to the source, the Geometry C measures 4,432 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,700 mm. By comparison, the Geometry A has a length of 4,736 mm, width of 1,804 mm, height of 1,503 mm – the wheelbase is identical to the hatchback.

For motivation, the hatchback is said to pack a single, front-mounted electric motor that delivers 200 hp, which is more than the Geometry A’s unit with 161 hp, and enables it to hit a top speed of 150 km/h.

The Geometry C is expected to provide a range of at least 400 km, but details about the vehicle’s battery have yet to be revealed. In the case of the sedan, two battery versions – 51.9 kWh and 61.9 kWh – are available, with the former providing a range of 410 km on the European NEDC cycle, and the latter delivering up to 500 km.