Zeekr 009 spotted in Malaysia ahead of launch this year – premium EV MPV with up 582 km WLTP range

Posted in Cars, Local News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / August 5 2024 10:33 am

The Zeekr 009 has been spotted in Malaysia, nearly two months after the X was sighted in June. Both models are slated to be launched this year, with the MPV recently receiving an update last month.

Looking at the photo posted by Yuri Iskandar in the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) group on Facebook, the 009 sighted is without any camouflage and wearing trade plates as well as ‘Star’ wheels, the latter is available 19- or 20-inch sizes.

The lack of clearly visible shark fin antenna on the roof suggests this to be the updated 009 that was first revealed in Hong Kong. In that right-hand drive (RHD) market, the MPV is priced from HKD755,000 (about RM430k) and available in six- and seven-seat configurations. The HK-spec 009 is built on a 400V architecture with dual electric motors as well as a 116-kWh battery for up to 582 km following the WLTP standard.

As for its home market in China, the 009 gets an 800V architecture by default and is offered with front- and dual-motor setups, the former being a new addition that is rated at 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and top speed of 230 km/h.

Meanwhile, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive option gets a power upgrade to match the 009 Grand launched earlier this year, with outputs now at 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) and 810 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and the same top speed of 230 km/h.

Both FWD and AWD powertrains come standard with a 108-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that can DC fast charger from a 10-80% state of charge in just 11.5 minutes thanks to an 800V architecture. This is referred to as 5C charging, with the “C” indicating how many times a battery can be charged in one hour.

The FWD variant provides up to 740 km of range following the highly generous CLTC standard, while the AWD offers up to 702 km. Buyers there can option a 140-kWh battery that sees a switch to a 400V architecture and reduced motor outputs, but the range go up to 900 km for the FWD and 850 km for the AWD. All versions of the 009 come with CCD electromagnetic damping and air suspension, with pricing in China ranging from 439,000 to 469,000 yuan (about RM272k and RM291k).

Given HK is the first to get the latest 009 in RHD guise, we should expect our local specifications for follow those of that country. Zeekr’s premium MPV will take aim at the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire and is well equipped to do that.

Features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster display, a 15.05-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a 17-inch OLED ceiling-mounted display for rear passengers, ‘Sofaro’ Nappa leather upholstery, two executive chairs in the second row, power-sliding doors, a 30-speaker Yamaha sound system and full ADAS suite.

The Alphard sells for RM538,000 here, while the Vellfire goes for RM438,000. If the 009 undercuts both at around RM350k, would you consider this fully electric MPV over the Toyota duo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2024 Zeekr 009 RHD

GALLERY: 2024 Zeekr 009 official photos

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.