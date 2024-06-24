Zeekr 009 EV coming to Malaysia this year – premium MPV to rival Toyota Alphard; from RM324k in China

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / June 24 2024 2:15 pm

Zeekr’s launch in Malaysia will be led by two electric vehicles (EVs), one of which is the 009, a large MPV that will rival the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire. Ahead of the brand’s introduction here, Zeekr Malaysia brought us out to the brand’s home city of Ningbo in China to check out the 009, so here’s a gallery of the premium offering before it goes on sale here.

First unveiled in 2022, the 009 is built on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), specifically the SEA1 platform that is for larger vehicles with wheelbases of around 3,000 mm or more. Other models that use this platform include the 001, Volvo EM90 and Polestar 4.

Measuring 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide, 1,848 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, the 009 is bigger than the Alphard/Vellfire MPVs that are 5,005-5,010 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,950 mm tall and having a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Design-wise, the 009 is a rather imposing vehicle with a large front grille that is either in body colour or chrome, accompanied by vertical accents that can be illuminated – referred to as the ‘Fountain of Light’. There’s also split lighting at the front, with the main headlamps nestled further close to the air curtains, while above are the “N-shaped” daytime running lights.

Power-sliding doors are on both sides of the MPV, while the rear sporting intricate, full-width taillights and a powered tailgate. 19-inch wheel in one of two designs are standard for the 009, although customers can option 20-inch units as well.

Moving inside, the 009’s cabin features premium materials and a simple dual-screen setup, the latter made up of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen. There’s not much in the way of physical controls, with almost all vehicle functions accessed via the touchscreen, including the three-zone climate system.

Other premium features found in the 009 are dual sunroofs as well as a Yamaha sound system that consists of 13 speakers, one subwoofer as well as six speakers integrated into the headrests of the driver and second-row seats. There’s also a 15W wireless charger, six USB-C ports (one 15W, four 18W and one 60W) and a 15.6-inch touchscreen for the rear passengers.

On that mention, the 009 is offered as six-seater in China with a 2+2+2 layout, with the second row having powered executive seats that can be put into a sort of “airplane” mode. These seats also come with heating, ventilation and massage functions, all of which are controlled via a panel on the outer armrests. Those in the second row can also use a HDMI port to plug in devices to the screen in the ceiling, and the door cards have a touchscreen for various comfort controls.

The executive seats are placed close together, with the inner armrests having a deployable table to further drive home the “airplane” feeling. This also means there’s no passthrough to get to the third row, although dedicated buttons on the sides of the seats make it easy to slide and tilt them forward to ingress/egress.

In China, the 009 is available with two powertrains built on an 800V architecture, both using a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that can DC fast charge from 10-80% state of charge in 28 minutes. Both also have a dual-motor setup rated at 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 686 Nm of torque – the 0-100 km/h time is 4.5 seconds.

The WE variant of the MPV is priced at 500,000 yuan (about RM324k) and offers up to 702 km of range following the more lenient CLTC standard. The other option is the ME at 588,000 yuan (RM382k) that provides as much as 822 km.

Regardless of variant, the 009 comes standard with front double-wishbone and rear multi-link suspension paired with air springs and CCD electromagnetic dampers for a smooth and comfortable ride – the Alphard/Vellfire uses steel springs and standard dampers.

Given Zeekr’s focus on being an intelligent, software-driven carmaker, the 009 unsurprisingly comes with a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including full-speed active cruise control, lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist, a 360-degree camera and cross traffic alert with braking assistance.

With a starting price of around RM324k (in China), and given the current incentives that imported EVs currently enjoy in Malaysia, hopefully the 009 can retail from around RM350k when it goes on sale here. For context, the Vellfire is priced from RM438k and the Alphard from RM538k in Malaysia, so the 009 does seem pretty tempting for all the kit offered, and if you don’t mind making the switch to an EV lifestyle. What say you?

If the 009 is not luxurious enough for you, Zeekr has you covered with the 009 Grand, an even fancier version of the MPV that went on sale in China in April this year. Designed to lure those who were looking at the Lexus LM, the 009 Grand is a four-seater that sells for 789,000 yuan (RM512k) – that’s less than half the RM1.228 million you’re paying for the LM here.

In the 009 Grand, the rear executive seats are redesigned with more plush bolstering and is accompanied by seat controls on the walls as well as a central control pad for comfort functions. Ahead of the rear passengers is a “wall” with a 43-inch display with mini LED tech, 4K resolution and support for Dolby Vision.

A small window at the top of the “wall” can be opened if you need to converse with the chauffer, and the “TV” sits on a base made from polished marble, with the material also. If the 009’s rear seats were meant to be “business class,” the 009 Grand takes things a step further to “first class” by adding more storage cubbies and even an 18-litre refrigerator.

In addition to being more luxurious, the 009 Grand also has a more powerful dual-motor setup rated at 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) and 810 Nm. Battery capacity is smaller than the regular 009 at 108 kWh, but the range is quoted to be identical to the WE variant at 702 km (CLTC). With more grunt, the 009 Grand’s century sprint time is the quickest at 3.9 seconds and the top speed is 230 km/h.

The newer 009 Grand also has a more expansive sensor suite for its ADAS, with the addition of lidar to complement the standard model’s high-definition cameras, ultrasonic radars and millimeter-wave radars. These components enable the Zeekr AD (Autonomous Driving) driving assistant system for complex driving scenarios, which can be added for a one-time fee.

Before concluding here’s an overview of the carmaker. Founded in 2021, Zeekr is part of the Geely Auto Group and its name is made up of three components. According to the company, ‘ZE’ stands for zero, ‘E’ stands for “evolving the electric era” and ‘KR’ stands for krypton, a rare gas that emits light when electrified.

In May this year, Zeekr filed its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange and managed to raise around USD441 milllion, making it the largest IPO by a China-based company since 2021 when LianBio’s IPO was listed.

Zeekr currently has three R&D facilities in China (Ningbo, Hangzhou and Shanghai), along with another in Europe called Zeekr Technology Europe (formerly China Euro Vehicle Technology or CEVT). The company also has a global design centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, while its Zeekr Power subsidiary provides charging solutions.

Given its association with Geely, which has several other brands under its umbrella, Zeekr has access to resources to produce its models. One of them is Viridi Energy Mobility Technology (VREMT) that is headquartered in Ningbo and founded in 2013 as an affiliate of Geely.

VREMT specialises in R&D, manufacturing, sales and aftersales service of new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries, electric drive systems, charging systems and energy storage systems. In addition to Zeekr, the company also supplies for Lynk & Co, Volvo and other Geely models.

Given what you have read so far, are you looking forward to the Zeekr 009’s launch in Malaysia? Is this the MPV that makes you think twice about getting an Alphard/Vellfire? Let us know what your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Zeekr 009

GALLERY: Zeekr 009 Grand

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.