Beijing 2024: Volvo EM90 six-seater EV MPV twin to Zeekr 009 with 272 PS/343 Nm; from RM536k in China

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / May 3 2024 11:18 am

The Volvo EM90 made its debut in the later part of 2023, and the electric MPV has been shown at Auto China 2024 in Beijing.

Built on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that also underpins the Zeekr 009, the EM90 packs a single motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain that outputs 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque. This draws from a 116 kWh NMC battery that offers a claimed maximum range of 738 km on a full charge, and DC charging enables a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.

The EM90 is closely matched to the 009 in terms of exterior dimensions, with the Volvo measuring ,206 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,859 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, and a maximum cargo capacity of 1,826 litres.

Volvo design details abound throughout the EM90, beginning in the front of the vehicle with the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ signature design of its daytime running lights which wear rectangular pixel design as found on the units for the EX90 and EX30.

The closed-off grille gets a textured surface along with the Iron Mark, while the main headlamp units are each located in the same areas as the air curtains. At the rear of the EM90, the tail lamps expand upon the design of those on the Zeekr, while the tailgate is similar across both models. The EM90 can be specified with eight-spoke alloy wheels of 19- or 20-inch diameter sizes.

In China, the interior of the six-seater EM90 can be specified with either wool blend upholstery in light grey, or Nappa leather in white, as seen in these images, or in black.

The second row features lounge seats that can recline and slide, and are equipped with heating and ventilation functions along with folding tray tables for the business-class experience. As in the Zeekr 009, there are comfort controls for each second-row seat.

Dual sunroofs allow generous amounts of external light, and are complemented by ambient lighting within the cabin. Voice commands or switch controls can deploy the overhead screen, adjust air-conditioning and lighting, and position the seats to serve as a theatre, meeting room or sleeping quarters for the rear seats, says Volvo.

Safety and assistance features in the EM90, according to the Volvo Cars website for China, include rear collision warning, a driving recorder, front collision mitigation, rear cross traffic alert, one pedal driving, front and rear park assist, lane departure warning, forward cross traffic warning, lane keeping assist, driver fatigue warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, blind spot information, Pilot Assist, and TPMS.

In China, the Volvo EM90 is priced from 818,000 yuan (RM536,238), and customer deliveries have started in March this year. For Malaysia, fully electric models from Volvo slated for our market include the EX90 and the EX30, with the smaller model set to arrive first.

